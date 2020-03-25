A banking desert is a residential area that does not have enough banking services. Mainly, this affects workers with low financial status or those retired elderly. In a banking desert, the affected people will be left at the hands of indigenous lenders and check cashers.

In this case, residents living in a banking desert are left financially stranded. In other words, they will be regarded as financially unhealthy.

For those in banking deserts, here are a few ways you can improve your financial health. These tips will have you bouncing back to a healthy financial life in no time.

Try Online Banking

Most banks are now trying to catch up with this online era. Hence, the introduction of mobile and internet banking. Also, there are banks that only limit their services to the internet. Despite not having physical ATMs, all the other banking services are just the same as those of traditional banks.

For instance, they will still be offering savings and investments accounts. That way you can save up a little money or make investments that will one day benefit you.

Look Into the Available Cashing Store Options

Cashing stores will help you cash out your paycheck. The good thing is that this will be done at a one-time fee. Actually, the stores will give you financial aid in the following departments as well:

Bill Payments

Public Transport Passes

Wire Transfers

Currency Exchange

Mail Facilities

Stay Away From Payday Loans

These are loans given to someone on the condition that they payback on their next payday. As much as it seems like help, they will entrap you for the rest of your life. This is because, the chances of you borrowing again the next month to cover up for the garnishes are high.

Also, you get little money at a high-interest rate. Meaning, if you are operating on low wages, the chances of you rolling over your loan are very high.

Conclusion

Traditional banks are there to help us keep our finances in check. However, being in a banking desert makes that impossible. Therefore, you have to find ways to go about this issue rather than drowning in financial debt.

