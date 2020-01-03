While winter is well and truly upon us, that doesn’t mean to say we can’t look forward to warmer times in hotter countries than Canada. Planning a road trip with your nearest and dearest will provide you with more than just memories but it will also give you the chance to put yourself to the test. This is because unlike other vacations, a road trip will require more thought into the planning stage.

Before you even start planning, you have to first decide which road trip adventure you will embark on. Will you explore the remote Australian Outback, or take Route 66 and travel across America? You might even want to stay home and discover more of Canada on the ultimate road trip.

Whatever location you travel to on this adventure of yours, if you follow the advice laid out below, you’ll be sure to have the time of your life.

Here’s exactly what you need to do to create the perfect road trip:

Plan your routes and stops before you set off

Spontaneously choosing destinations to visit on your road trip might sound like a fun prospect, but it’s not the most practical course of action to take. Taking a devil-may-care approach to your adventure will more than likely result in you having to pull over frequently in order for you and your party to come up with routes and destinations. Ultimately, this will see you spend more time debating where to go and what to do rather than actually getting out on the road and making memories.

If you want to fit as much into your road as you possibly can, you need to plan your routes and stops before you set off and embark on your adventure. When formulating this plan of yours, just remember to take mileage costs and driving times into account. The last thing you want is your vehicle breaking down or your driver being unable to continue because they’re too tired!

Set a budget

Setting yourself a budget is another tedious yet practical task that must be completed before you set off on your road trip. Doing this will ensure that you don’t end up spending too much on your trip and subsequently landing yourself in debt once you return home.

If you haven’t got a lot of cash to spend on your adventure, be sure to heed the following advice when it comes to setting your budget:

Figure out your priorities (where do you want to visit the most, what activities are you desperate to partake in, etc.)

Make sure your vehicle is road-worthy as not doing so could see you blow your budget on repairs

Bring food with you

Make use of credit card fuel rewards

Don’t travel during peak travel periods

Find ways to entertain yourself on the road

Unfortunately, at certain times on your trip, you won’t find yourself having a particularly fun or exhilarating time… but that’s fine because not all roads are built the same! Some of the roads that you travel along on your trip will be scenic enough to keep you entertained whereas others will be boring enough to send you straight to sleep.

If you want to keep the fun going even when you do encounter the inevitable boring stretches of your trip, you’re going to have to find a way to entertain yourself. Fortunately, thanks to the rise of mobile internet technology, you are practically guaranteed to find something on your smartphone that will keep you entertained for hours on end. Whether this entails you using Unibet to bet on racing Australia as you drive through the Australian Outback, listening to music on Apple Music or Spotify or playing an augmented reality (AR) app game like Pokemon Go while driving down the winding roads of Scotland, you’ll be sure to come across something on your phone that makes those dull hours on the road just that little bit more bearable.

