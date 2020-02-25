With many of us working longer hours than ever before, it’s only natural that stress levels may rise. No matter what profession you’re in, being faced with a mountain of responsibilities can be overwhelming. If you’re going through a stressful period at work, it’s important that you look after your health and wellbeing. To keep you on the right track, here are some useful tips that can reduce stress levels and keep you functioning at your best.

Eat Well

When under immense stress at work, you may be inclined to reach for junk food to keep you going. While processed food may give you an initial buzz, you’re likely to feel lethargic and rundown much quicker. Instead, opting for plenty of fruits, vegetables, and foods packed with protein can make all the difference and give you the boost you need to stay healthy and in control at work. While no one is saying you can’t indulge from time to time, it’s best to see sugary and fatty foods as a treat, rather than the norm.

Exercise Helps

If you have tons of responsibilities and duties to carry out at work, the last thing on your mind will be to exercise. However, incorporating 30 minutes of physical activity can help keep you fit and active. Even during a stressful period at work, having some time to clear your mind can only be a good thing. Regular exercise can also release endorphins in the brain, which will lift your spirits and help you feel more positive in day to day life.

Get Plenty of Sleep

Many of us take our work stresses and worries home with us, meaning it comes as no surprise if you’re lying awake at night thinking about the day ahead. If you’re heading into work without much sleep, it’s likely that you won’t be performing at your best. It’s important that you get plenty of shuteye in between work to keep you on the right track. There are lots of tips that you can take on board to improve sleep quality, such as investing in a new mattress. Checking out Readwrite and their review of the best mattress brands can help you find a good quality mattress that will aid sleep.

Practice Relaxation Techniques

After a long and stressful day, shaking the worries of work is easier said than done. To help reduce stress levels, there are relaxation techniques that can be beneficial. Deep breathing exercises and meditation can help in all sorts of ways, such as controlling anxiety, promoting emotional health, as well as enhancing self-awareness. There are lots of apps that you can download onto your smartphone which can teach you some of the best relaxation techniques.

Take Time for Yourself

No matter what type of industry you’re in when going through a stressful time, it’s important that you put your mental and physical health first. If you’re not in the right frame of mind, you’re not going to be much use in the office, so make sure that you factor in plenty of ‘me’ time. Whether it’s by taking up a hobby, catching up with friends, or having a long soak in the bath, doing things that you love will give you something to look forward to and help keep stress levels to a minimum.

Whether you work part-time or hold down a full-time job, stressful periods at work can cause you to feel anxious and tense. The last thing you want is to lose momentum and fall behind at your desk, so make sure to take all the suggestions listed into account to help keep you fit and healthy.

This content is a joint venture between our publication and our partner. We do not endorse any product or service in the article.