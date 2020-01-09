Greek mythology has it all – deceit, adventure, treachery and everything in-between. These myths are stories to teach us about the world we live in, to help us better understand the chaos that surrounds us. The narratives contain lessons that are intended to guide us through the events in life that are often understandable. And perhaps now more than ever, we could all use a few life lessons. The world is a complicated and uncertain place, and we are are calling out for a hero, or two. Luckily, help is at hand – a new series of games, which focus on the theme of Greek mythology, Age of Gods slot game is available on MansionCasino.com and Larry David will be returning to your screens on HBO in early 2020.

An interesting setting, trials and tribulations, a lesson or two and a captivating ending. There is not long to wait until Curb Your Enthusiasm returns with its long-awaited tenth season. Thankfully, this time around the wait has not been as long as the six year hiatus between season eight and nine. Larry David promised that if a tenth season was to happen, the gap would not be as big, and he has stuck to his word. When the world of curb began with a one-hour special back in 1999, not many would have believed that the show would still be going strong over twenty years later. The upcoming series, while there have been less episodes over all, technically means that Curb Your Enthusiasm has outlasted David’s previous show Seinfeld.

Larry’s co-star Jeff Garlin took to Instagram in November to let fans know that they could expect a new instalment of the show in the new year and it has since been confirmed by HBO. Along with Garlin, series regulars Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, Ted Danson, Richard Lewis, Wanda Sykes as well as fan favourite J.B. Smoove are all set to return. Sadly, since the previous season aired in 2017, Bob Einstein, who played Larry David’s close friend Marty Funkhouser, passed away at the age of 76. From looking at the official HBO trailer, fans are in for a big treat in the form of a special guest appearance from Mad Men star Jon Hamm, who much to David’s delight is kicked out alongside him from the same dinner party. Hamm appears to have formed a wingman type bond with David, which can surely only lead to the type of socially awkward situations that have been the norm throughout the nine seasons.

Curb Your Enthusiasm has already secured its legacy as one of the greatest shows in the history of modern television, as well as having paved the way for many of the best shows on offer today. So whether it was the carpool lane, the survivor, the Seinfeld reunion, Palestinian chicken or pausing toast, Larry David has well and truly lived up to the self-proclaimed title as a victim of circumstances. And a special word must be left for the man at the centre of it all, Larry David has supplied us with some of the funniest, idiosyncratic and socially insightful moments over the last two decades. So lets hope this is not the curtain call on the adventures of the exaggerated fictionalised version of David, but when the new season arrives, make sure to take a moment to know it may be, and savour every last moment.

This content is a joint venture between our publication and our partner. We do not endorse any product or service in the article.