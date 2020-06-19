Must-Have Apps and Platforms for the Lottery Enthusiasts

Want to make big bucks with minimal effort? There’s an app for that! Or several, to be more precise.

If you’re a regular lottery ticket buyer, your life can become much easier. And if you’re just starting out, these apps will help you get into the game more easily.

Similarly, if you want to create your own lottery website, there are a few platforms that you should consider. In any case, here is the list of apps and platforms that can familiarize you with the world of online lotteries.

Lottery platforms to consider

Any lottery enthusiast who wants to create their own website should look forward to these platforms.

They will help you create a solid website and a well-optimized experience for users, along with several other attractive features.

BetConstruct

This flexible gambling platform offers a popular lottery game that has kept players engaged for years.

The game has a user-friendly interface, and it’s optimized to work on a plethora of platforms, from common PCs, tablets, retail devices, all the way to any smartphone with a modern web browser.

You can reach a wide number of players due to its multi-currency support, multi-language feature, and blockchain-enabled technology. Also, the security features make it great for deterring cheaters.

Bonobo

Bonobo is a relatively new platform that shows some promise. While it doesn’t offer as many advanced features as our previous example, it does cover the basics quite well.

Creating your website on this platform seems relatively easy and its HTML5 integration makes the site compatible on plenty of devices.

LocusPlay

If you want to upgrade a physical lottery to the digital realm, LocusPlay is a fairly reliable solution.

Other than that, it offers fairly standard features. Nevertheless, we still consider it good for creating an existing lottery’s website.

Lottery apps for your smartphone

This part is for the players. If you want to see results, scan your tickets, and even calculate the odds of number combinations, stick with us to see which apps you should use.

Note: search for these apps yourself on Google Play or Apple Appstore, as the two platforms have a tendency to change the static URLs to the applications from time to time.

Lotto Results by My Lottos LLC

USA residents should consider using this app if they want to see Mega Millions, Powerball, and state lottery results within each state.

Since this has recently become Mega Millions’ and Powerball’s official app, you can rest assured that it will get support a long time from now.

Lottopia by Brain Contents INC

Apart from playing in US lotteries and viewing results, this app also shows you analytic reports and patterns in numerical chances.

In layman’s terms, it offers you the probability of numbers so you can increase your chances of winning. It has a little bit of everything for anyone who enjoys playing the lottery casually or professionally.

Betfred – Bet on Lotto

This app allows you to bet on many of your favorite lotteries and other activities. You’ll find a lot of casino games, virtual sports, and even bingo.

What we like about is that it has a quick bet feature that you can configure via the settings menu. The feature allows you to place single bets instantly, thus eliminating the need of adding them to your bet slip every time.

This content is a joint venture between our publication and our partner. We do not endorse any product or service in the article.