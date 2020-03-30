The video game industry injected $4.5 billion to the country’s GDP in 2019. The industry has witnessed the production of some incredible video games such as Dying Light 2, Aquanox deep Descent, Anthem, Call of Duty: Black Ops to mention a few.

If you are a gaming enthusiast in the country, these are indeed interesting times. As big tech companies invest in gaming hardware and software, the quality of games continues to improve. What’s more, accessibility to the newest games has never been greater. All these developments are possible due to cutting-edge technology.

This guide explores some of the latest technology bolstering the gaming industry in the country.

Virtual Reality (VR)

Video game technology has come a long way since the 90s. Today, virtual reality (VR) is one of the most prominent technologies across multiple industries. In gaming, VR has revolutionised the players’ experience.

Some of the benefits of VR in gaming include taking players into the game in real time, more appealing virtual objects, digitally extended reality and enhancement of the user engagement with an immersive experience. When using VR headsets, you can now experience a more thrilling and adventurous world. This technology enhances the connection between the player and their game.

Gesture Control

Gesture control is an amazing technology applicable in many areas. Multiple video games today have gesture control which allows you to take charge of your game without the use of a controller. A simple wave at the screen, for instance, will send the desired command. This technology leverages 3D cameras to track different points of your hand and make the required moves.

High-def displays

Video game players want clear graphics to enjoy the amazing storylines. The advent of Ultra 4K gaming has changed everything in gaming as the graphics are breathtaking. Televisions sets supporting 4K and laptops are now available at more reasonable prices. The incredible colors and crispness of the picture make the gaming experience even more exciting.

Online Casino Gaming

Gone are the days when casino players had to dress up and travel long distances to play at a casino. You can now play the latest casino games or try online video slots and other games at established online casinos such as Wildz.

Online gaming has thrived on the backdrop of mobile technology. Many players now go online using mobiles and tablets and they can play from any location in the world.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial intelligence is no longer a buzzword but a reality in many industries. A 2019 Gartner Report says 37% percent of organizations use AI in different ways which is a 270% increase over the last four years. In gaming, AI has helped developers create more realistic games. Players can now perform more tasks just like humans, and overall, AI makes the latest games more exciting to try out.

3D Technology in Gaming

Most of the new games coming out today use 3D rendered characters and environments. This technology was a game-changer but players now consider it a standard. A decade ago, the games available in the country didn’t leverage this innovative technology. The trendsetting 3D video games such as Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II and Wolfenstein 3D had a resounding impact on the industry.

Final Thoughts

The gaming industry in Canada is one of the most active in North America. As a gamer, this means you get the most incredible games before most other parts of the world. All this is possible due to these revolutionary technologies that continue to mould the industry.

This content is a joint venture between our publication and our partner. We do not endorse any product or service in the article.