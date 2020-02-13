It seems that today many more people are having plastic surgery procedures done. There are a number of procedures which appear to be easier to do now from a financial position, and perhaps emotionally and physically too.

The American Society of Plastic surgeons stated that the number of cosmetic procedures increased by almost a quarter of a million in just over a 1 year period. This is not particularly surprising as numbers have been rising gradually over the last 5 years. However, you might expect the opposite to be true, owing to the fact that self-love and self-acceptance are so on trend and a big part of mainstream culture. But perhaps we are always wishing to be a little better.

Maybe everyone would like to have the opportunity to improve in some way the way they look, if given the chance. Looking good, feeling good and doing the things we love to do is important to all of us.

Is it possible to still feel good about yourself, to love yourself, and at the same time embark on a journey of cosmetic procedures that will alter your appearance? The experts say it is easier today than ever before.

What does the data say?

Information put out by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons says that more than 1.8 million cosmetic procedures were performed in 2018.

The most popular 5 are the following:

Breast enlargement – increased by 4% from 2017

Nose surgery – decreased by 2%

Liposuction – increased by 5%

Tummy tick – no change

Eyelid procedure – decreased by 1%

Other procedures like buttock enlargement and work done on the thighs to reduce their size has also seen an increase.

Other less invasive procedures are on the increase too. 15.9 million of which were performed in 2018. The most popular of which include the following:

Botox – increase of 3% from 2017

Fillers – increase of 2%

Chemical peels – increase of 1%

Laser hair removal – decreased by 1%

The chief medical officer, Dr. Devgan, at RealSelf, a place where people can get information about treatments available, says people just “want to feel like the best version of themselves”.

Why are cosmetic treatments increasing?

Those involved in the plastic surgery field argue that there are those who are very outspokenly critical of cosmetic surgery but secretly will also have procedures done.

Increase in screen time

The amount of time people spend on their phones or computers has increased dramatically. The author of “Finding Beauty: Think, See and Feel Beautiful” argues that mobile use, social media and selfies have increased the desire for cosmetic procedures.

Today, we have become used to seeing ourselves in hundreds of photos and pictures, thanks to our phones and social media. We are able to see and record the changes, from one year to the next. We watch ourselves age and are likely to be critical of what we see.

More acceptance

It used to be embarrassing to be seen at the surgery of a plastic surgeon. People would go to great lengths to avoid being seen. Today it is a completely different story. It is almost a badge of honor. People will actually connect with social media while at the surgery and share photos, bandages and all.

Looking after yourself and sharing your story, even if it involves some rather gruesome details, is something people have become very comfortable with. For instance, the reviews on the RealSelf site has grown considerably in the last few years. Users are happy to upload before and after photos of procedures they have done and to discuss openly the treatment of choice.

Dr. Devgan says the push for self-improvement has come from millennials. They are not interested in apologizing for their decisions. This is influencing baby boomers who are seeing that this is good for them too.

More people can afford it

Not so long ago it was only the super-rich that could afford to have cosmetic procedures done. Today most people are able to consider having some changes. The average woman, after having a few children is happy to regain her pre-baby body. It is not just the rich housewife in who lives the life of luxury in Beverly Hills who is able to have work done.

It is possible today, from a financial stand point, to have surgical and also non-surgical procedures. There are so many payment options that people can choose from. These will be offered by the medical center or doctor. It is still the case that insurance only covers medical reasons for cosmetic surgery. This for instance would cover cosmetic surgery after a mastectomy.

Improved Technology

With advances in technology cosmetic surgery has become increasingly more reliable and safer. Today doctors are able to use the most advanced materials and products. The area of less invasive procedures has also grown exponentially. Botox used to be the go-to neurotoxin. Now there are many more on the market and their use is expanding. We now have procedures like, Laser treatments, that didn’t exist ten years ago.

Increased health benefits

It may come as a surprise to learn that some cosmetic procedures can improve your health. Having fillers injected into your lips is not one of them, although it may improve the way you feel about yourself, for a while.

However, products such as Botox have been found to help people who suffer with migraines, Bell’s palsy and extreme sweating. There is also a suggestion that it can impact depression.

Those who have lost tremendous amounts of weight and are left with extra skin, which can cause serious problems, can be helped by having skin removal. Also many women who have undergone breast reductions are likely to benefit from improved posture and relief from serious back issues.

For some people the health benefits of cosmetic procedures can be really lifechanging.

Increased self-confidence

People want to feel good about themselves. The biggest motivational factor for proceeding with any cosmetic procedure seems to be, according to a RealSelf/Harris Poll in 2019, to “improve self-esteem/confidence”. The same is true for both surgical and nonsurgical treatments.

We all want to be and look the best we can. For some people that means undergoing some form of surgical procedure.

A few suggestions before embarking on a cosmetic journey

The first question to ask yourself is “Why do I want to do this?” The only right answer is that you feel it will make you feel better. No treatment should be performed in order to please someone else. The outcome will not be a happy one.

It is so important to do some research and find the right doctor. Make sure that the doctor you choose is a certified plastic surgeon with a good reputation and one that you can trust. You are putting your life in their hands. Make sure that they are someone who will look after your interests and do the best for you.

You should aim to be as specific as you can in describing exactly what you what to achieve with the treatment. Plastic surgeons are not mind readers. It is not enough to say “I want larger breasts”. You need to be more specific. The more you can share with your doctor, the better able he or she will be in providing the correct procedure for you and a result that you will be happy with.

Doctors are not magicians. There is no perfection and it is really important to be realistic and not have expectations that cannot be met.

