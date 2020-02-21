We all make money from different things. Some go to work, some have different businesses they venture into and some play online casino games for real money. You can check out casino guides for america at bestcasinositesonline for more information. However, there are others who have managed to attain wealth through their talent. It is those people that we are going to talk about in this article.

We are going to look at some of the richest football players in the world. These players prove that talent and passion can make you rich.

Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo is known all over the world for being a great football player. Ronaldo is a Portuguese player. He moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid for a $132 million fee. He then became the most expensive soccer player in history. His wealth is estimated to be around $450 million dollars.

David Beckham

Beckham is a retired footballer who had a career that stretched to 20 years. In those years he managed to attain several trophies and he is also the first English player to get league titles in four different countries. He is also a model and has appeared in many advertisements and also has his own perfume line. His net worth is estimated to be also around $450 million.

Lionel Messi

Messi holds the status of being the world's best player. This Argentine talent has managed to scoop so many awards, titles, and prizes because of his talent. He has been awarded player of the year over the past two seasons. His popularity in the football industry has opened many opportunities for him. His net worth is estimated to be $400 million dollars.

Dave Whelan

With his career being cut short because of an injury this retired football player did not stop there. He went on to own a football league championship club which is called Wigan Athletic. His business talent has made him one of the richest footballers in the world with an estimated net worth of $220 million.

