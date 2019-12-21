Advancements in technology have led to various evolutions that were previously unheard of. One of these developments is in the field of healthcare. In the past, someone would physically go and fetch the doctor even when you were suffering from a minor cold. Once upon a time, the idea of visiting a doctor and getting their advice without a physical presence seemed like a ridiculous idea. Today, however, the internet has made it possible for you to get online consultations from top-notch doctors.

Online medical care has made it possible for the industry to cope with the increasing demand for doctors. Today, you can get the medical attention you need without leaving the comfort of your home. The popularity of telehealth is rising, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Telemedicine is expected to undergo many advancements, including better healthcare apps that transmit information between patients and their doctors.

Keeping this in mind, here are six benefits of opting for online medical care:

Eliminates the need to travel

Any time you need to visit the doctor in person, you have to make the effort of actually going there. With an online appointment, you don’t have to go through the hassle of driving your car or taking the bus to the clinic. All you need is your smartphone or laptop and a decent internet connection.

Through telemedicine, you can speak to a qualified health professional without stepping outside your house. This characteristic is especially important if your medical issues limit your mobility. Apart from this, you may be experiencing transport issues. Regardless of the reason, you can quickly get the help you need from home.

More efficiency in checking symptoms

Whenever you’re experiencing a medical issue, even if it’s as simple as a runny nose, the first instinct is to Google. This impulse comes naturally to most of us, and you can never stop yourself from searching for something on the internet.

While most websites do not give you an accurate diagnosis based on the symptoms you list down, you can identify your signs and understand what they mean by interacting with a virtual doctor. The doctor can guide you in the right direction and prepare you for an in-person appointment.

Saves you money

You might be under the impression that because online medical care is so convenient, it must be quite expensive, too. However, you’d be surprised to know that online consultation is actually quite affordable.

This is because you’re saving transport costs, and online medical care is a cheaper alternative if you don’t have health insurance. It’s much less expensive to consult a doctor online than in person, so even if something minor is bothering you, you can opt for an online consultation.

Reduces inconvenience

Imagine you wake up at 3 in the night, and you’re not feeling okay. While you can rush to the emergency room, most of the time, you really only need a little advice. In such cases, online consultation is exceptionally convenient. You won’t have to wait for the next day to book an appointment with your doctor.

With access to an online doctor who’s available 24/7, you can have your symptoms checked out as soon as possible. This accessibility is especially useful if you have a busy schedule, and you can’t take the time to see the doctor in-person.

You can fit in your medical checkup without changing your schedule too much, and you don’t even need to sit in the waiting room.

Access to prescriptions easily

Many health conditions require prescriptions on a regular basis, and you can usually get these by ordering them or from a pharmacy near your residence. There are many prescriptions that you can get quickly with advice from an online doctor. For instance, allergy medication and contraceptives can be prescribed after a consultation with an online doctor.

Get an appointment quickly

Scheduling an appointment with your doctor traditionally isn’t exactly easy. In fact, it can be downright frustrating. From waiting through hold time to getting your insurance checked, booking an appointment can be quite a hassle. On top of this, you might not even get a slot for days, or even weeks.

Telemedicine, on the other hand, allows you to go through the doctor’s schedule and select a day and time slot that would work for you. With just a few clicks, you can schedule an appointment.

Conclusion

While an online doctor and online consultation services are certainly no replacement for the medical attention you can receive in-person, it’s definitely a step in the right direction due to the reasons listed above. While telehealth doesn’t eliminate the need for many tasks, including surgery, advancements in the field will definitely broaden its scope.

You don’t necessarily need to visit the doctor for every health condition and, for the times you don’t, online medical care is an accessible option that is definitely worth exploring. You can potentially save money on doctor visits and take control of your health since you can fit consultations in your schedule.

The future of the healthcare industry seems quite bright, and it is expected to help bridge the gap further between doctors and their patients.

This content is a joint venture between our publication and our partner. We do not endorse any product or service in the article.