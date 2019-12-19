Fat bikes are the newest trend on the Canadian sport and outdoor adventure scenes. In recent years, these revolutionary bikes have changed the way Canadians ride. First developed in the 1980s, as a way to ride on snow and sand, fat biking is now entering the mainstream. Biking is no longer limited to the spring and summer; Canadians are now able to bike during all our 4 seasons! Best of all, Canadians do not have to look very far to find the perfect fat bike. Various fat bike dealers are available all over the country.

Fat Bike Riding Styles

Clients will be asked what sort of riding style they prefer when approaching a fat bike dealer. Canadian fat bike dealers carry a wide range of fat bikes that adhere to a variety of styles, including all-mountain, single-track, XC-racing, and endurance riding.

If one does not know what sort of style they prefer, they need not worry! For beginner riders, experienced fat bike dealers can easily help one choose the best style.

All-mountain and single-track styles are made for very technical trails, XC-racing perform best on gravel road racing conditions, while the endurance style is made for climbing challenging terrain, such as hills and mountains, and winter-snow biking.

Benefits of Fat Bikes

The rise of fat bike dealers is proof that fat bikes are quickly increasing in popularity. Fat bike benefits include allowing users to keep up with their fitness goals, even in the harsh Canadian winters, and allowing for many off-road adventures and exploration. Keeping fit and having fun in now possible year round!

Fat Bike Dealers Locations

A variety of fat bike dealers can be found in all of Canada’s major cities. Many can be found in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver. Additional fat bike dealers can be found in smaller cities as well.

In addition, a great deal of online retailers can be found, with easy shipping options. Many offer free shipping for orders over a certain order amount, such as $125 or $250 CAD. Most orders are shipped in 3-5 business days, depending on the time of year. Be sure to place your holiday orders soon!

Many fat bike dealers offer helpful customer service agents to answer all of one’s questions; do not hesitate to call, email, or fill out one of their handy online forms.

Fat Bike Dealer Services

Canadian fat bike dealers often stock the hottest and most reliable brands. These include Moose, Fatback, Panorama, and Surly.

Clients can choose between aluminum, carbon, and steel types of fat bikes.

Aluminum is perfect for full-suspension mountain bikes because it can easily be moulded into many shapes and is lightweight.

Carbon is ultra-lightweight and enhances racing speed performance.

Steel is considered strong, very durable, and long-lasting material. It is also the least-expensive frame option.

In addition, various retailer also offer titanium fat bike frames as well.

Titanium is considered lighter than steel and more durable than aluminum.

Fat Bike Dealer Additional Services

Not only limited to stocking a variety of fat bikes, fat bike dealers also stock accessories, such as stud kits, mudguards, batteries, pogies, and hitch racks.

A variety of tires, such as road, mountain, and hybrid are readily available. Sizes range from 26×4’ to 25×5.5’. Aggressive fat bike tires are studded, and best suited to lose snow, rocks, and mud. All-Rounder fat bike tires are best for taking corners at high speeds. They are best used on packed snow and dry trails. However, they are also suitable in medium conditions. Fast rolling fat bike tires are best suited for snowy conditions and racing.

Wheel, bike frames, handlebars, stems and seat posts, and pedals are often available as well.

In addition, special footwear and apparel can also be easily obtained.

The most recent innovation in fat bikes has been the electric fat e-bike, with combines the durability of a fat bike, with the ease of an electric bike. Many fat bike dealers have these in stock as well.

Fat Bike Costs

Beginner models range from $850 CAD and can cost up to $5,000 CAD for higher-end models. Electric fat bikes range from about $1,300-$3,000 CAD.

Additional Considerations

When choosing a fat bike dealer, ensure that they offer bike registration and warranty/crash replacement. Many companies offer 5-year warranties on bike frames and forks, and 1-year warranties on complete bicycles.

These warranties are against defects from the manufacturer. They do not include normal wear and tear and damage from improper use or neglect.

Fat biking is increasingly gaining popularity in Canada and finding the perfect fat bike is now easier than ever. In time for the upcoming holiday season, many fat bike dealers are now also offering gift cards as well.

This content is a joint venture between our publication and our partner. We do not endorse any product or service in the article.