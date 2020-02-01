With so many online gaming and casino options on the market right now, there is a huge list of gaming software developers ensuring that they run seamlessly, offer up to date innovation, and attract visitors day after day. But which of these online gaming software developers are best? Which of the new names and household names are worthy of praise? And which gaming software developers do you need to know about?

The work of an online gaming software developer involves creating visual content for the game, writing code to implement all the game’s features and functionality, and occasionally developing the game concept too. It is job that is a unique blend of creativity and methodology. Here’s our list of the best online gaming software developers for 2020:

Microgaming

Already offering over 850 casino games, Microgaming ensure that they remain the largest and the most popular gaming software developer by releasing at least two new titles each month. Microgaming is a progressive jackpot network that is at the top of their game, and no online casino network is bigger right now.

iSoftBet

When it comes to software studios that are at the top of their gaming game, iSoftBet is one of the first company’s that comes to mind. What makes iSoftBet stand out from the crowd is that the graphics they create are visually stunning. As a gamer this means that you will be excited to play their games and keep coming back for more.

NetEntertainment

NetEntertainment, commonly known as NetEnt, represent the industry standard for gaming development. If a game won an award in 2019 then it is likely that NetEnt were responsible for the software! Online casinos that feature NetEnt are generally the best, most popular, and most high-profile online casinos in the marketplace.

Pragmatic Play

One of the newest online gaming developers on the list, Pragmatic Play burst onto the market in 2015 and has continued to impress ever since. What makes Pragmatic Play stand out from the crowd is that they put simplicity first: you’ll never find Pragmatic Play using eye-straining colours layered over each other. Instead, minimalist is key, and that is something to celebrate.

Scientific Games

If you’re looking for an online gaming developer that will offer quality and consistency throughout every game that they produce then Scientific Games is one to watch. As one of the largest producers of games in the online casino world, you can rely on a game produced by Scientific Games to be consistently easy and enjoyable to play.

Elk Studios

As a small and independent software house, the games developed by Elk Studios are beautifully crafted and big on creativity. Particularly worthy of note are their slot machine offerings, some of which have won awards in the last several years. What makes this Swedish brand stand out from the crowd is their creative dream team, who never fail to create exciting and innovative new ideas.

NYX Gaming

You probably haven’t heard of NYX Gaming, but they are the backbone of the much better-known SG Digital group. Their role is to take care of integrating high-end casino solutions such as lottery games and sports book into their online offering. Primarily they focus on technology and back-office integrations, and for this reason it would be very difficult for SG Digital to be such a success without them.

Thunderkick

Do you like slot games that are quirky, cutesy, often Japanese-inspired and pure fun? Hailing from Stockholm, Thunderkick is the perfect development group for you. Their games often feature cute monsters and kawaii characters. All of the founding members of the organisation transitioned from NetEnt and they took their commitment to producing high end games and then modernised it further, creating something wonderfully new and unique.

