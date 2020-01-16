The UK gambling market is strictly regulated and it is regarded as one of the best examples for both online and land-based gaming. The United Kingdom Gambling Commission is the one in charge of licensing the casinos that meet strict criteria. There are many online gambling operators who apply for a license here, but only those who comply are given the rights to cater to British punters.

Protecting vulnerable punters has always been the top priority for the UK GC and the issue of underage gaming is taken extremely seriously. There are many forms of gambling that people can try in the UK, but only if they have the legal age and this is where things get interesting. That’s because the minimum age can differ based on the game of choice and it’s important to get familiar with these numbers to avoid any unpleasant situations.

No minors allowed in licensed gambling premises

One of the first and most important rules enforced on the best sites in the UK by the Gambling Act 2005 is the fact that people under the age of 18 are not allowed to enter gambling premises. Licensed family entertainment centers are the only exceptions to this rule and the minors are still not allowed to play any of the games. It is illegal to enter such gaming parlors under the supervision of an adult, even if the minor doesn’t play any games.

Another interesting exception is the one that applies to national lottery tickets, scratch cards and football pool competitions. These events are open to people who have turned 16 and this is also stated in the Gambling Act 2005 – Part 4 Protection of children and young persons. The reason why these competitions are exempted is that they are regarded as less risky, in regard to gambling addiction. People spend smaller amounts and also have the chance of winning lower sums, so they do it mostly for entertainment.

With great power comes great responsibility

18 is usually the magic number when it comes to gaming in the UK, as those who have reached this important milestone can try the thrills of mobile casino games. Those who have turned 18 are considered to be responsible adults and their actions are judged more harshly by the law. It was only natural for adults to enjoy unrestricted access to all the forms of gambling that are legal in the United Kingdom. They can make the most of the three mobile casino games offered by operators licensed by the UK GC.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, we have a couple of games that have absolutely no age restrictions. Private and noncommercial gaming and betting, equal chance gaming events, as well as prize gaming at traveling fairs and non-licensed family entertainment centers qualify. This is as close as it comes to the notion of harmless fun and until people turn 18, they are the only form of legal gambling in the UK.

