Krabi is a leading tourist jewel in Thailand. With its exotic temples on land, karst limestone islands, and pure white beaches, Krabi the perfect place to spend your vacation.

So, are you ready to leave for Krabi? Here’s a guideline for making your trip a success.

Identify the Ideal Visiting Time

Do you want the best location for tropical hideaway? Krabi is the place to visit. The daytime temperatures are above 27 degrees Celsius throughout the year. It’s, therefore, the best destination for sun-seekers.

However, the ideal visiting time is from December to April. They’re also the busiest months in this province.

If you want fewer people, then plan an early summer visit. But that means you’ll have to endure occasional showers.

How Do You Get to Krabi

Krabi is an expansive province in Thailand. It has over 80 smaller islands.

But that’s not all!

There are several unique places to tour in this province. Krabi city being a popular destination among tourists. Are you still wondering how to get to Krabi? Book a bus, car, or minivan to chauffeur you across this beautiful city. You can get all this at affordable prices.

Where Do You Stay?

Accommodation services should be the least of your worries in Krabi. There’s plenty to choose from backpackers hostels to lavish villas and anything in-between.

Further, the city has several entertainment joints, including a street for shopping enthusiasts. Ao Nang is the leading destination for first-time travelers. The pristine beaches are a few minutes’ walks.

If you want comfort within your private space, go for holiday villas. The staffs are lovely, and the private pool is exotic.

Choose the ideal accommodation service for your budget.

Identify the Activities to Undertake in Your Vacation

Krabi is a lively but safe destination. It’s ideal for a family or work-related vacation.

While on this province, you can take part in these activities:

Kayaking

Snorkeling

Climbing rocks

Boat rides

A visit to The Elephant Sanctuary

How Are the Local Cuisines?

Are you a fan of Thai cuisine? Krabi is your ideal destination. You’ll have several options on what or where to eat.

Yes, the popularity and demand for Thai cuisine have seen some restaurants increase their prices. But don’t let this stop you from enjoying local favorites like Pad Thai, Thai Curries, or Sticky Mango Rice.

How’s the Beach Life?

In most countries, you cannot stay late into the night on any beaches. After some time, the police or security officers come and order you out.

But that’s not the case in this province.

You’ll love the island life here. Visit the beach at any time of day or night and enjoy the calmness. The police officers here will not utter a single word to you.

Conclusion

Krabi is among the leading tourist destination in Thailand. It’s safe and secure for family and work-related retreats and vacations. Even better, you can book a ferry, bus, or car online to this destination.

