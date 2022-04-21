How to have difficult conversations with your partner

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Faith Wood knows how to resolve conflict. Her years in front-line law enforcement taught her how to effectively de-escalate any situation to a successful conclusion. Faith will use her knowledge of conflict management to guide you through the often stressful experiences you may encounter in your personal or professional life. Her Conflict Coach column appears regularly.

Dear Conflict Coach: I got married last year, although we’ve lived together for much longer. There’s a lot I love about this relationship, but I often feel like I’m not as big a priority as my partner’s friends.

I’m starting to feel quite resentful, and I know we’re overdue to sit down and talk about all this. However, I’m not sure how to go about such an important conversation.

I want to stay married and I want to be made a higher priority. What should I do?

Answer: You love your partner, but sooner or later, a tough conversation needs to happen. While this is normal (after all, what relationship doesn’t have bumps along the way?), how you handle those conversations will determine whether you come away from this conflict with a stronger appreciation for each other. This is why it’s so important to handle difficult conversations well.

How do you ensure you engage in the best conversation possible in these circumstances?

Don’t put off the talk longer than necessary

Take time to count to 10 or take a few deep breaths before beginning. Starting with too much emotion will be more damaging than helpful. Once you’ve cooled down, it’s time to talk.

Why is it better sooner rather than later?

By putting things off, you tend to build up resentment and inflate the conflict. It’s important to address situations before they get out of hand. A small problem today is much easier to solve than a giant one several weeks from now.

Drop the good news/bad news approach

No one likes waiting for the other shoe to drop, so instead of giving the compliment with a ‘but’ lurking to negate everything you’ve just said, just come out and say the bad news first.

If you’re determined to add the compliment, do so after the bad stuff is out of the way to leave the person on a more positive note.

Plan your conversation

Rather than blindside your partner with an uncomfortable discussion, let them know you have something you want to talk about.

Make it clear you want to discuss something that affects your feelings rather than starting out in an attack.

Clues your ego may be a bit inflated by Faith Wood

And is holding you back from becoming the strong, resilient and likeable person you can be

There’s a vast difference between “I’d like to talk to you sometime about your drinking” versus “I’d like to talk to you about how I feel when I see you drinking so heavily.”

What are your goals?

In any heavy conversation, you need to agree at some point on common goals.

Working toward the same thing will help you find your way through the conversation to that eventual place.

Keep a positive spirit

Aim for optimism. Even if the conversation isn’t going how you would like it to, finding something to hope for will soften the outcome no matter what.

Difficult conversations are just that: difficult. But having a plan in place will help you to get through them.

Use these steps to build the framework of your conversation. Even if the outcome is bad, getting there won’t be as difficult as you think.

Faith Wood is a novelist and professional speaker who focuses on helping groups and individuals navigate conflict, shift perceptions and improve communications. For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.