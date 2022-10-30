Dyson Supersonic provides the ultimate hair drying experience

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Whether you’ve just handed over a fortune to your hairdresser or constantly striving to look well-groomed, you’ve likely wondered whether all that pampering, particularly the drying part, is playing havoc on your oh-so-precious head of hair.

If that’s the case, you might want to gift yourself – or others – the ultimate grooming gadget for the upcoming holiday season: the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

Dyson? The vacuum cleaner people? Yes, Dyson. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a real thing, incorporating some of the same technologies Dyson is known for in their family of high-tech vacuums and fans.

Dyson’s digital V9 motor generates the airflow by spinning at a whopping 110,000 rpm. This small hair dryer streams an ultra-fast high-pressure jet of controlled air onto your hair using Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, also found in its fans.

An intelligent processor is built into the dryer head to protect your hair’s shine. The processor regulates the heat by measuring the air temperature a whopping 50 times a second. A negative ion generator charges the particles in the air to avoid that annoying static one would expect from such a whirlwind.

Bottom line? You can dry your hair fast but with precision and without that overpowering heat that can irritate your scalp and damage your hair. It’s a godsend, in particular, for those who battle dry and brittle hair.

For those with ultra-fine hair or a sensitive scalp, a gentle air attachment protects your sensitive areas by gently diffusing the air. Your hair will still dry reasonably fast but with a gentler and cooler airflow.

The beauty of this model is that, even with the intelligent processor, you still have complete control of your hair-drying experience. There are three precise speed settings and four precise heat settings ranging from 100 degrees Celsius for fast drying down to a 28-degree Celsius “Cold Shot” to set your hair once styled.

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer includes four additional styling attachments to help you achieve the look you want:

The Flyaway attachment allows you to hide flyways under your longer hair; The Styling Concentrator focuses a high-velocity blade of hair in one area while leaving the rest untouched; The Diffuser gently flows around curls while reducing frizz; and The robust Wide Tooth Comb styles textured hair.

All attachments easily attach magnetically and offer a full 360-degree rotation.

A selection of short step-by-step mini styling guide videos illustrating the use of these attachments is available on Dyson Canada’s website to help guide you to get the exact look you want. There is also an optional array of accessories like brushes and stands to further suit your styling needs.

The Dyson Supersonic is engineered to work with various hair types. And as no head of hair is truly the same, a little trial and error might be needed to find the right setting for you.

The Dyson Supersonic is easy to handle, measures 9.6-inches high x 3.8-inches long x 3.12-inches wide and weighs only 1.8 pounds. It also comes with a nine-foot cable so you can use it anywhere.

The hair dryer ranges in price from $549.99 to $599.99. It comes in a variety of different colour combinations, including Nickel/Copper, Iron/Fuchsia, Fuchsia/Nickel, Blue/Gold and a special Red/Nickel model.

While you might think this is more than you’d expect to pay for a hair dryer, think of what the hair dryer you have now can do and the cost of one’s last trip to the salon.

You can find the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer at most major retailers, but a special limited-edition Vinca blue and Rose model with up to $170 in gifts is available exclusively through Dyson Canada.

Greg Gazin, also known as the Gadget Guy and Gadget Greg, is a syndicated veteran tech columnist, communication, leadership and technology speaker, facilitator, blogger, podcaster and author. Reach him @gadgetgreg or at GadgetGuy.ca.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.