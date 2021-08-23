Jacki Newman knows that hope works. It saved her life.

Newman, a physiotherapy aide at the time, was diagnosed in 1993 with a rare nerve disease. Now known as complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), it caused excruciating pain through her right arm and shoulder, pain so extreme that she couldn’t work or care for her two young children. Doctors tried everything – pain medications, anti-seizure drugs, even a nerve-blocking procedure – but nothing worked for long. One time she drove to the High Level Bridge in Edmonton planning suicide before thoughts of her husband and children made her turn back. Her husband had heard Jevne speak at a conference and urged his wife to see her.

At her first counselling session with Jevne, Newman was belligerent. She didn’t think anything could work. After the third session, she told her husband, “She’s going to save my life.” The hope strategies varied. Once, Jevne took a photo of Newman holding a doll and asked her, “If you were a child, what would you say to this child?” Newman replied, “You can do this.” Another time, Jevne asked Newman what her idea of hope was. “I realized I had no hope. So many doctors had taken it away from me.”

It wasn’t smooth sailing. There were setbacks, more thoughts of suicide. At one point, Jevne sent Newman to take photos that symbolized hope to her. She took one of a closed barn door, symbolic of closing the door on thoughts of suicide. Eventually, she started painting, writing and finding distractions from the pain. Today, she says, hopeful activities continue to give her the ability to deal with her illness.

“I have a chronic illness. I will never get better,” she says. “But hope has taught me to live in the moment. It’s the hope of enjoying the moment I am living. … Physically, it didn’t make any difference. But it gave me the coping skills to understand what was happening with the pain in my body. I can make it worse by doing or feeling certain things. I learned to start protecting myself with hope. … Hope is energy in your body.”

Having Jevne and her family physician listen to her – empathize, not sympathize – was a key piece in her recovery, Newman says. She has joined Jevne on panels and lectures for nurses, physicians, graduate psychology students and others to help them understand the value of hope. “I don’t want sympathy or pity. I want to inspire people to find their own hope and to live a good life even if you are in pain. Because it’s possible.”

The skills she has learned are still helping her cope, even as her children and husband have encountered health challenges of their own. “Hope has allowed me to draw on my strength and keep the family going. Hope is like a life‑jacket that is keeping me afloat.”

Despite stories like Newman’s, not everyone is convinced about the tangible benefits of hope.

“There are people who don’t believe that hope is an asset, rather that it gets in the way, sedates people into inaction,” says Larsen. Research, hers and others’, refutes that idea. In 2014, for example, her team facilitated a hope group with chronic pain sufferers, a population that often struggles with depression and self‑isolation. After a six-week intervention, the participants had an enhanced sense of hope and a decreased focus on the problem.

“The problem didn’t go away – and we never promised that it would – but they actually engaged in life. They self-reported going out and doing more things, becoming more involved, becoming more engaged,” says Larsen. A similar trial published in 2019, led by Larsen and Janis Miyasaki of the Department of Medicine’s Parkinson and Movement Disorders Program, used the SHARP model with people with Parkinson’s disease and yielded similar results.

The bottom line, Larsen says, is that although hope may have a soothing quality, it’s not passive. On the contrary, it’s highly motivating. “When we can imagine a future that we hope to participate in, we’re energized. We’re mobilized to take action to do something different.”

Jevne believes some of the skepticism comes from the intangible nature of hope. “You can’t draw blood and see whether people have it,” she says. While quantifiable tools to assess people’s hope, such as the hope scales, have been used by practitioners and researchers for decades, Jevne says hope is best identified and understood through observation and narrative, which don’t always satisfy the quantitative research paradigm.

“We keep trying to put it in a box. You can’t put it in a box. You can’t wrap it. But you can know components. You can know aspects of it.”

And as research provides more and more quantitative evidence that hope does work, physicians and scientists are coming to see its potential as powerful medicine.

“It’s backed by evidence,” says Peter Silverstone, a U of A neuroscientist and psychiatry professor who researches mood, anxiety and self-esteem. “The science is clear that hope or optimism impact many medical outcomes as well as psychological outcomes. … Those patients who have greater hope or optimism tend to do better in terms of clinical outcomes.”

One of the big questions is how hope alters our brain chemistry. Scientists know that certain regions in the brain are involved in a variety of emotional states, but there is still much to learn about how those emotions work, Silverstone says.

“Understanding emotions scientifically is very hard. We cannot yet, for example, even understand very profound psychological changes in the brain. I cannot point to a brain or a scan and say, ‘This defines schizophrenia or bipolar or major depression or attention deficit disorder or obsessive-compulsive disorder.’ So it’s no surprise that we can’t define less ‘hard’ concepts such as hope and optimism.” Silverstone predicts our understanding will grow tremendously in the coming years, thanks to big data and developments in artificial intelligence.

“Over the next 10 years, maybe 15, we are going to see dramatic increases in our understanding of what may underlie both mental health issues and the way people think,” he says. “We’re starting to marry the power of artificial intelligence with the extreme amounts of information captured in more detailed imaging techniques. We’re just at the cusp of that.”

*****

Wendy Duggleby, ’90 MN, came to hope studies through death.

As a registered nurse living in Texas in the 1990s, Duggleby was also doing doctoral research on the experience of pain in elderly hospice patients. One day she went to interview an 80-year‑old man. “I took one look at him and I thought, he’s not doing well.” She offered to return in a few days, but he insisted on doing the interview. “I won’t be here in two days,” he said. Duggleby could tell he wanted – needed – to tell her something. His words jarred her. “I don’t have much pain because I have hope.” Two days later, the hospice co-ordinator called to tell her he had died. She was the last person to speak with him.

His revelation flew in the face of the assumption that people who are dying don’t have hope. It inspired Duggleby to turn her attention to hope and its role in end-of-life care. She set out to define the phenomenon and figure out a way to help other people find their hope.

“Hope is the possibility – not an expectation – of a better future, but that future can be defined in moments,” she says. “For someone who’s dying, it might be: in the next couple of minutes I’m going to be able to breathe better, or I hope to see my family, or I hope to talk to my family, or I hope that my wife is going to be OK after I die.”

Duggleby is now a professor and, until recently, was research chair in aging and quality of life in the U of A Faculty of Nursing. Her studies and pilot projects have worked to better understand hope and the role it plays for patients, families and caregivers dealing with chronic illness, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or terminal illness. Just like studies into new pharmaceutical treatments, these studies use randomized control trials and other proven research methods. The goal has been to create tools and strategies to help people cope on an individual level and also help health professionals and long-term care facilities better care for their patients.

Her research with hundreds of hospice patients has found that the biggest barrier to hope is their uncertain futures. And so, she encourages them to plan the future in small moments. One man planted a tree. One woman wrote letters to her family and hid them in her house to be found after she died. Another woman wrote a thank-you note in her community newsletter. One woman in palliative care started to knit. “Her daughter was pregnant and she didn’t know if she’d be alive when the baby was born, but she was wanting to leave this. And she talked about how that gave her hope,” Duggleby remembers.

These examples are from participants in Duggleby’s Living With Hope research project, an initiative to evaluate the effect of psychosocial interventions in palliative care patients. The research has identified strategies, tools and exercises people can use to find hope. The activities help palliative patients find meaning and purpose in their lives and decide what is important to them. Duggleby has also developed a Living With Hope program to help family caregivers of people in palliative care.

An important component of the Living With Hope program – which is available for anyone to access and apply to their own lives – is to actively recognize, allow and encourage hope. “We can go a long way just by making hope more obvious and making it a part of what we talk about,” says Duggleby. “When we don’t look for hope or when we negate others’ hope, we actually lessen their joy.”

She says each of us will find hope in a different place because it’s a personal journey. “Hope is about small things, not about big things,” she says. It’s about looking at the things you can control. Who will you choose to talk to? What music will you listen to? Is there one small thing you can do today that would give you hope?

“Through all the studies I’ve done, hope is so essential,” she says. “It’s highly, significantly correlated in a positive way with our well-being and our quality of life.”