How can I be happy with what I have?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

There will always be conversations within our minds that dictate our words and actions and how we perceive the world. The things we tell ourselves have the power to raise us to the greatest heights or plummet us to the deepest depths.

It can be argued that there’s nothing so telling regarding our success as our self-talk, and whether the things we tell ourselves are helping or hindering.

Are you struggling to be happy with what you have and the success you’ve achieved so far in your life? Are you constantly wanting more?

You may know that being content with what you have is a major aspect of being happy. Below are some tips to help you stop focusing on what you don’t have and be more content with what you do have.

Cut social media

One of the main reasons people often feel they aren’t happy with their lives and the things they have is that they see friends and family with something they lack.

If this sounds like you (be honest), it’s time to ignore these people on social media. If it isn’t just certain people but social media as a whole, then it’s time to delete the apps completely off your phone.

Less focus on social media will help you be happier with what you have.

Make a list

As weird as it sounds, sometimes even just making a list can help you be happy with what you have.

So take the time to catalogue all the amazing things you have in your life. They don’t have to be things either; you could include attributes you’re thankful for and people you’re glad to have in your life.

For the best results, you should regularly list what you’re thankful for.

Celebrate the little things

Another reason that people find that they can’t be happy with what they have is that they’re waiting around only to celebrate the major milestones of life – and there simply aren’t that many big milestones.

Instead, practise celebrating the small wins in life, no matter how small they may be.

Did you get through an entire week of workouts? Tell all your friends. Or maybe you decorated a new wall – send pictures to your family.

Celebrating the small wins in life will help you realize how many amazing things you should celebrate. These mini-celebrations will help you to be happier with what you have.

It can be quite challenging to be happy with the things you have in life. But if you cut the social media, you may find this is a huge catalyst for your happiness.

Follow this by making a list of what you’re grateful for and celebrating the small things, and you will be happy with what you have in no time!

Faith Wood is a novelist and professional speaker who focuses on helping groups and individuals navigate conflict, shift perceptions and improve communications. For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.