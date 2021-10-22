How to be your very best every day

Reading Time: 4 minutes

I once had the fabulous opportunity to chat with a group of executive administrative assistants on their final day of a national conference.

They had spent a few days exploring what it takes to create positive energy for themselves and their organizations. When I met with them, they were elated, excited and maybe even a bit tired from all the adventures they had together.

I was tasked with leaving them with some thoughts on being their very best selves every day, to explore how they could maintain the enthusiasm they were feeling in the long term – after they went home and headed back to their offices.

If you’ve ever felt inspired only to have some energy vampire steal your bliss, you can appreciate that sustaining positive energy is not always easy.

But if we approached the task of being our best selves each day as a high priority, we could be more strategic in how we maintained and protected that positive energy.

Every day we draw things into our lives as a direct result of our concentrated thoughts, wishes and ideas. The more we think the thoughts and wish the wishes, the more the universe conspires to make them happen. And sometimes we attract things we don’t want simply by focusing on them.

If you’re a bit dubious about the idea that you can order what you want from the universe and get it, a bit of backup science might help to convince you. Check out the book by Dr. Richard Wiseman on how to live a charmed life. Wiseman laid out the data in his book The Luck Factor.

So if you have the power to change your life by changing your thoughts and attitudes, then discovering how to do this should not be left to chance.

Start by finding your zone

At some – or many – times in your life you’ve been in what some call ‘the zone.’

You might call it something else; there are as many phrases for this feeling as there are people who have had it.

What you might not know is that each time you’re ‘there,’ your body takes on almost the exact same configuration. Your body knows how to do you at your very best.

To find your zone, learn how your body experiences this energy and practice becoming more bodily aware of yourself at your best – get in touch with that cellular memory.

Connect to the world

Each of us is part of something greater than ourselves. The world is greater than you, isn’t it?

And all the greater for having you in it. You are a very important part of the world. Imagine yourself as a piece in the great universal jigsaw puzzle. Your unique shape has a tailor-made reserved space in that puzzle.

Take a moment to think of your connection to the world and get in touch with your body as you do so. Notice how this might feel different from being ‘in your zone.’

Tune into your purpose

James Hillman, author of The Soul’s Code, says, “Purpose does not usually appear as a clearly framed goal, but more likely as a troubling, unclear urge coupled with a sense of indubitable importance.”

When you get that sense of yourself at your best and a feeling of being part of some great universal plan, you will experience your sense of purpose.

Get specific

Take a piece of paper and on one side write: My ideal clients, job, partner will have the following attributes. …

Without censoring, jot down everything that comes to mind. For each attribute, ask yourself how you match up. If you want someone who is loving, how loving are you? If you want the freedom to be yourself, how often do you wear a mask or pretend to be what others want you to be?

On the other side of the paper, make a list of the areas you want to transform. Always use the positive. I’m more giving. I’m more loving. I’m patient and kind. Then write down ideas for how you can be more like this.

As you begin to tap into the magic of who you are at your very best, only the very best of life will begin being attracted to you.

