How to make this Christmas a merry and memorable one!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Follow these simple steps and you’re sure to have a joyous Christmas every year

There are many ways to make Christmas merry and memorable. Unfortunately, nowadays, it is sometimes difficult to feel the joy through the cluttered maze that has become Christmas. Through the years, Christmas has strayed too far from its original purpose and become a highly commercialized event.

When it comes to the holiday season, more people are concerned with buying the “perfect” gift for others and/or anticipating what they will receive rather than focusing on the true spirit of the holiday.

It’s time to get back to the basics. This year, make your Christmas a joyous and stress-free holiday by following these three easy tips:

Give of yourself. If you enjoy providing gifts to others, that’s a nice gesture. However, you should avoid dwelling on it too much. No matter what you can or cannot afford, there’s always one gift you can give to others: your time is the most precious gift of all.

There are many ways that you can give of yourself to others this holiday season:

Be a friend who listens

Spend time with a loved one

Help someone with their household chores

Babysit for a mother or father who really needs a break

Let others know that you are available anytime they may need your help

Use your talents. No matter how nice that watch looks in the jewelry case, the homemade pen holder or the homemade blanket you create for your friend, neighbour, coworker, or family member will be much more appreciated than anything you can buy in a store. Sure, store-bought gifts are nice, but people will value your handmade gifts more for one reason: you put your time, effort, and love into creating those gifts. When the receiver thinks about your hard work and dedication in making the gift, it will become more and more cherished.

Here are some ideas for homemade gifts you can make:

Fresh-baked cookies, pies or jams

Hand-sewn quilts or crocheted scarves

Framed photo collage

Personalized scrapbooks

Custom made jewelry

Cherish your time together. In the end, we can’t take back time. Our time is lost in so many ways daily – especially around the holidays. It’s time to place our priorities on our family and friends rather than on the shopping and holiday preparations.

Why fight the crowds when you could be enjoying your kids’ day off from school together? Wouldn’t you rather create some warm, happy memories?

If you and your spouse don’t enjoy spending your day standing in long lines at crowded stores, then don’t do it!

Spending the night baking alone when your elderly mother is in town is such a waste. Plan your baking so you can enjoy each other’s company while things are in the oven.

To make your holiday truly merry, spend your time enjoying the company of your loved ones. Make joyous memories instead of a frenzy of worrying, shopping, cooking, buying gifts and over-stressing.

Follow these simple steps, and you’re sure to have a merry, memorable Christmas this year and every year!

