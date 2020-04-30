How well is the gaming industry doing in Canada?

What to do in these tension-laden times of the coronavirus pandemic? You could gamble with your life by indulging in various people-centric pursuits, or you could gamble on line – avoiding contagion, smoke-filled rooms, body odour, and pointless conversation … The thrill will still be there, the danger not so much …

Now that we’ve got the obligatory coronavirus panic out of the way: How is the gaming industry doing in Canada?

Before the pandemic, gambling was doing well, extremely well, and not just for the industry – although the over $17.1 billion generated in 2017 (according to a National Economic Benefits of the Canadian Gaming Industry study) is nothing to sneeze at – it also generates a further $18.9 billion to the Canadian economy in industry purchases and added value to the economy.

$33.5 billion of total Gross Output

$14.6 billion of total Purchases of Goods and Services

$18.9 billion of total Value Added GDP (gross domestic product)

The industry was as healthy as a proverbial horse, and not just a nag, but one of those fancy thoroughbred racehorses that are a very big part of the gaming industry that is helping to buttress the Canadian economy.

And, while you can’t visit one of Canada’s many casinos due to epidemiological restraints in 2020, there are some very nice venues with more being built and others being expanded.

One such is the River Rock Casino Resort located on the shores of the Fraser river in Richmond, B.C., the largest gaming establishment in western Canada. Or, you could go as far east as the Red Shores Racetrack and Casino in Charlottetown, PE; or, venture north to Canada’s oldest casino, the Diamond Tooth Gertie’s Gambling Hall which opened for business in Dawson City, YT in 1971. There are many more casinos and racetracks between these three brackets; casinos in every province in Canada except for Newfoundland and Labrador where, strangely enough, casino-style gaming is still illegal.

This is Canada – you can visit the River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB – it is a combination casino, luxury resort, and hockey centre; yes, that last part of the combination is not a typo. If you’re lucky, you might actually get to watch the Edmonton Oilers practice at one of two NHL-sized hockey rinks.

There are two casinos in Niagara Falls, ON, Canada’s world-famous honeymoon destination allowing you to not just gamble on love … And, numerous casinos in the other eight provinces, as well as the aforementioned Diamond Gerties in the Yukon territory. You can read about Canada’s five largest casinos, famous enough to be mentioned in an online article in USA Today.

And, one mustn’t forget online casinos. There are many, and many good reasons to check them out, not the least reason being safety from the coronavirus. You can be social and practice the ultimate in social distancing: socializing and gaming from the (presumed) safety of your own home.

I interviewed a friend who not only enjoys visiting casinos and gaming tours, but also enjoys gambling from the comforts of his own living room about the attractions of online gaming. Larry Wizniuk, a resident of Edmonton, AB extolled some of the virtues of gaming from home: “Not only do I miss traffic, but I also miss the noise, the crowds, and trying to find a parking space. Don’t get me wrong. I love the food, and sometimes I go for the noise and excitement, but gambling online means I get to do it when it’s absolutely convenient for me, and sometimes I do better because I don’t get swept up in the moment.”

There are other reasons, as well. You don’t actually have to spend money if you don’t want to; it can be a purely social occasion. You can actually learn a new game, and practice before actually venturing money on your skills and the outcome.

And, should you feel confidence in your newly won skills, most online casinos offer hundreds, sometimes even thousands, in cash incentives to try your luck. There is a plethora of online casinos, too, too many to list. You could try your luck (pun intended) at finding a good online casino like an exhausted Parsifal seeking the Grail, or you could simply find a variety of Canadian sites.

We live in those proverbial “interesting” (read hazardous) times. If you want to get your “game” on, support one of the bulwarks of the Canadian economy: the gaming industry. Practice safe social distancing and turn gamboling into gambling, and may (apologies to The Hunger Games) “the odds be ever in your favour”; certainly, maintaining a safe social distance will be.

Dana Wilson is an Edmonton, Alberta-based freelance writer.

