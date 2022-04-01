Reading Time: 5 minutes

Danni Okemaw remembers playing outside with her cousins when her mom asked her to stop and watch the television.

It was 2008 and Stephen Harper, then prime minister of Canada, was publicly apologizing on behalf of the Canadian government for its role in Indian residential schools – the first step for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada to begin its work.

She also remembers being confused.

Okemaw’s father was a survivor of residential school and her mother of day school, but she wanted a deeper understanding of what the government’s apology meant for her and for her community.

“I tried to ask other people at school about it, but nobody could really explain it to me,” said Okemaw.

That marked the beginning of her pursuit to connect with her history.

“It’s what ultimately pushed me to Native Studies at the University of Alberta, where I found a love for research, writing, reading and language,” said Okemaw.

Today, Okemaw is one of the student facilitators of the Indigenous Language Club – an Indigenous- and student-led grassroots group for U of A students to help each other learn languages like Cree, Ojibwe, Anishinaabe and more.

The club is supported by First Peoples’ House and Supporting Indigenous Language Revitalization (see below).

But Okemaw’s journey to teaching language didn’t come until later in her life.

Though her parents are fluent in their own languages – her mother in Anishinaabemowin (a dialect from the Berens River First Nations in Manitoba) and her father in Swampy Cree (a dialect from God’s River First Nations in Manitoba) – they had their hands full raising a family while furthering their educations and pursuing their careers. The bits of Anishinaabemowin that her aunts and uncles spoke around her during her childhood gave her the basics, but she wasn’t fully immersed in the language her family spoke.

So when her friend Casi Callingbull invited her to come to language club to share what she knew of Anishinaabemowin, she was unsure.

“I felt like I had to be at a certain level to teach language,” said Okemaw. “But I quickly realized that if there was nobody else in the room that knew Anishinaabemowin, I was the expert there. So I started teaching.”

As she shared basic words and phrases with her peers, her own language skills grew alongside theirs. She brought in guest speakers, Elders and Knowledge Keepers to share their experiences with learning language to encourage her fellow students in their learning.

She said it was one of the guest speakers, Kateao Nehua-Jackson, Maori language keeper, who put her insecurities to rest.

“She told us it’s important to be uncomfortable when you’re learning,” said Okemaw. “Whether it’s asking your parents or grandparents to speak nothing but their language to you for a day or two, or being part of conversational language class where, for that hour, you don’t speak any English. It’s in that uncomfortable space that you learn.”