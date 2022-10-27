Six self-care tips that take less than a minute to perform

Reading Time: 3 minutes

“I don’t have time.”

How often have you said those words when it came to self-care? Oh, you know it’s good for you. But really, who has hours to spare just to take care of themselves?

Quite simply, you do. In fact, you have more time than you think. These six self-care tips will each take you less than a minute to perform.

Take a deep breath

Anytime you’re feeling tense, stressed out, or even just a little ‘off,’ taking several deep breaths will change the situation for the better. The key? Don’t just breathe. Hold your breath in between steps for maximum impact. Start with inhaling to the count of four, then hold it for the count of four, and exhale to the count of four.

Slow down your lunch

When was the last time you truly enjoyed your food? The next time you eat anything, pause while chewing to savour the textures and flavours. Doing this will aid in digestion and help you rediscover the joy of eating at the same time!

Stop everything

There is a lot to be said for a moment of silence. Calm racing thoughts, lower your heart rate and relax fully into the moment by turning off your electronics and just sitting with your eyes closed. Even doing this for just 30 seconds does wonders for your state of mind.

Look around

Another excellent technique for calming yourself, while still engaging your mind, is to take notice of an object near you. Spend a full minute exploring the object, noting everything about it. What does it feel like? What colours is it? How does the light strike the surface? Close your eyes and see if you can recall the object in minute detail. This will help in cognition and focus.

Daydream

Are you having a rough day? Taking a one-minute vacation in your head can help perk things up. Use daydreams as a visualization exercise, picturing someplace you’d like to visit or something you want to experience someday.

Show gratitude

A thankful heart helps shift how you see the world and is good for your mood and self-talk. Think of something you’re grateful for, or better yet, take a minute to jot off a quick email thanking someone in your life for something you appreciate about them.

By taking a minute to yourself and using these six self-care tips, you’ll be surprised at the impact on your mental and physical self. Being more relaxed and less stressed will help you to feel healthier and happier as you go about your day.

Faith Wood is a novelist and professional speaker who focuses on helping groups and individuals navigate conflict, shift perceptions and improve communications.

