Stopping negative self-talk in its tracks

You’re on your way. You’re about to make some serious progress in something that matters deeply to you when suddenly, there it is: A nasty little inner voice telling you all the ways you’re going to fail.

The brakes slam on. You’re now parked and going nowhere on this particular road to realizing your dreams. All because of some negative self-talk.

Nope. You can’t let it end that way. It’s time to rewrite the script and get moving again. It’s the negative self-talk that needs to stop in its tracks, not you.

How?

Try these methods for some quick and easy success:

Take a reality check

When you hear the negative thoughts, ask yourself if this is really what the truth of the matter is. Are you ‘always’ late or just ‘sometimes’?

Negative self-talk tends to exaggerate.

Soften the blow

Try rewording something negative into something a little more passable if you can’t figure out the positive counterpart. Even taking the sting out of the words will help you feel more motivated.

For example, thinking, “I can’t possibly finish on time” might become, “I will finish this project, and even if it’s late, it will be okay because I talked to my boss about it.”

Think like a friend

When you hear negative self-talk, ask yourself if you would talk to someone else in the same way. If not, ask yourself what you would say instead to your friend about the same topic.

Positive self talk an excellent way to raise your spirit by Faith Wood

There’s no substitute for this kind of dialogue

Practise talking to yourself the way you would to them.

Look into the future

Will this really matter tomorrow? Or next week? Or next year?

A lot of negative self-talk is focused so much on the here and now. We tend to forget how little these words will matter outside of today.

Brush off the things that have no bearing on your future.

Stop the thought

Even interrupting your negative self-talk will change the script and force another ending to the story. With this in mind, simply tell yourself to stop when you hear negative thoughts. Force yourself to think about something different.

If the negative thinking comes up again, tell it quite firmly to disappear again. Keep doing this until it goes away and stays away.

Feeling better now?

Hopefully, you’re back up and running. The sky is the limit!

Now get moving and don’t look back.

