Even after years of preparing steak, fish and chicken, do you still cut into your protein to make sure it’s cooked just right?

I’ve used a typical thermometer, but I keep cutting meat on the grill due to a combination of concern about inaccuracy and my cooking ineptness.

A good solution is Thermapen ONE by ThermoWorks. This easy-to-use hand-held thermometer is high-tech but quick, simple, accurate and compact.

One-second readings

Thermapen ONE is a follow-up to the company’s highly successful Thermapen MK4. While looking virtually the same, it’s faster, more accurate and has a longer five-year warranty. The ONE in the name refers to the speed of a reading – one second – with accuracy within 0.3°C (0.5°F). The MK4 is accurate within 0.4°C (0.7°F) in two to three seconds.

And if you’re trying to ensure proper cooking for multiple burgers using a single thermometer, every second counts.

Themapen ONE resembles an oversized pocket knife, at 6.1 inches long. The hidden coated probe has a tip that extends up to 180 degrees. The tip on the probe shaft houses the sensor.

It has a waterproof body and an easy-to-view rotating LCD display. And the display adjusts to ambient lighting.

Button-free design

The beauty of the design is it has no buttons or switches. Simply fold out the hinged probe and it turns on; close it and it shuts off. It’s also motion sensing, going into sleep mode after an idle period and waking up when there’s movement. It’s a great way to save battery power.

You can personalize certain features, accessible from the battery compartment at the rear (opening it requires a Phillips screwdriver).

The display can be configured to suit your needs. You can also toggle between Celsius or Fahrenheit temperatures, set the readings to show increments and set the sleep function to engage from 10 to 180 seconds.

The single 1.5-volt AAA battery is preinstalled and is rated to last up to 2,000 hours. There’s a low-battery indicator, and the unit automatically reduces backlighting to preserve power when the battery is low.

After using it for a few weeks, I haven’t tried it on fish, but I’m getting better at steak and chicken. But it’s still a work in progress– me, not the thermometer. I’m also using it a lot more in the kitchen rather than just on the barbecue grill.

Thermapen ONE can also measure things like the temperature in your fridge, your child’s bathwater and even the temperature of your steamed milk as you make a latte.

It comes in 10 colours and retails for US$105, directly from ThermoWorks. The devices are made in the United Kingdom but ship from the United States. For Canadians, the company offers a special FedEx shipping rate of $9.99, including prepaid duty and taxes. It has a 20-page guidebook.

Thermapen ONE can measure temperatures from -58°F to 572°F (-49.9°C to 298.9°C) but they’re not designed to be left inside your barbecue or smoker. If that’s what you’re looking for (or you want an app-enabled remote-monitoring wireless solution), check out our review of MEATER by Apption Labs.

Troy Media columnist Greg Gazin, also known as the Gadget Guy and Gadget Greg, is a syndicated veteran tech columnist, communication, leadership and technology speaker, facilitator, blogger, podcaster and author. Reach him @gadgetgreg or at GadgetGuy.ca. For interview requests, click here.

