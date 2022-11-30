Trombe Airborne Dust Cleaner easily purifies your home

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Three-step filtering with automatic A.I. operation

Concerned about the quality of the air you’re breathing? Looking at purchasing an air purifier?

What kind should you get? HEPA? UV? Active Carbon, Negative Ion?

And will it really even do the job?

San Jose, California-based Trombe Air Inc., has added a twist on two of the most popular styles and applied its own innovative technology to create the Trombe Airborne Dust Cleaner.

This unique air purifier utilizes a power vortex suction method to efficiently bring the air into the unit to purify it using a three-step filtration system.

Filtered air is only as good as what gets sucked in through the intake, filtered and then exhausted out. Typical purifiers use a fan to bring in air from their surroundings, much like your typical vacuum.

The company’s proprietary technology – called Swirler Vortex Technology (SVT) – allows the Trombe Airborne Dust Cleaner, on the other hand, to suck everything in its path into a huge funnel – much like a tornado vortex but on a miniature scale.

Their technology allows the Trombe Airborne Dust Cleaner to even suck in heavier allergens like dust mites, mould, pollen, pet dander, fur and VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) – a blessing to those prone to allergic reactions.

Trombe utilizes a three-stage filtration system – consisting of a washable pre-filter, a hybrid activated carbon + catalyst filter, and an H13 medical-grade 99.97 per cent efficient true HEPA filter – that should last four to five months depending on use. A red indicator will tell you when it’s time to change the filtration system.

The Trombe Airborne Dust Cleaner’s Aerodynamic Noise Control Technology (ANCT) makes it whisper-quiet: it only generates 34-41dB of noise (compared to others at 55-70dB,) so it won’t keep you up at night even when it’s near your bed.

Trombe is simple to operate. There’s a power button on the side, three manual fan settings, and, even better, it can be set to fully automated AI control.

Trombe has a built-in PM1.0 sensor on the side that monitors the air quality. This senses ultra-fine particulate matter (not gaseous matter) with a diameter of less than one micron. It samples small amounts of air (0.5cc) once per second. When the average concentration for that minute stays below 10ug/m3 for three minutes, it automatically turns off and turns back on when the average concentration reaches over 10ug/m3. This also saves you energy and money on filters while keeping run-time to a minimum.

In AI mode, the fan speed will also automatically adjust according to the concentration. The front of the device will glow blue for good, then green, orange and red as the concentration rises. This can also be turned off when set to night mode.

Trombe is designed for an area of 26 square metres (283 square ft.). It’s expected to reduce PM2.5 concentration (particulate of 2.5 microns) to less than 50 per cent in only 10 minutes and ideally, should be placed about one metre off the ground so it’s not trying to filter dust and dirt you can easily sweep or vacuum up off the floor.

Other fans, heaters, humidifiers or other devices with air current running nearby can, of course, skew results.

Trombe also has a charging USB port on the front for your phone or other devices.

If you’re interested in the latest technology to purify your home’s air, then Trombe is a good choice. It will also make for a great gift.

Trombe Airborne Dust Cleaner model TR600TB comes with a one-year warranty. It weighs 3.3 kg (7.27 lbs.) and measures 410 x 250 x 390 cm (16.1 x 9.8 x 15.3 inches).

This unit is currently being offered – but not for long – through Indiegogo at an amazingly reduced price of US$259 (C$352) which is already over 400 per cent funded. Two sets of replacement filters are also available for US$49 or C$67.

Trombe is expected to ship in January 2023.

Need more information? Visit TrombeAir.com or TorSysGlobal.com.

