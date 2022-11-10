Building and preserving your wealth

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Learning from the pros

Produced by Amplomedia in partnership with Troy Media, Learning from the Pros interviews professional entrepreneurs who are currently in the trenches growing their businesses. Through insightful conversations, we unpack their common business challenges and identify the lessons every business owner needs to learn so they can accelerate their own business growth.

“We get into the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to entrepreneurship,” says Lance Johnson, our host and Amplomedia’s founder and marketing veteran. “And it’s the failures that often lead to the greatest lessons, so be prepared to hear some uncomfortable and very REAL conversations about what is required to create successful businesses.”

Today our guest is Julie Shipley-Strickland, Senior Wealth Advisor at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth and owner of JSS Wealth & Risk Management.

Risk can equal reward when it comes to running your business – you just want to make sure you have someone like Julie keeping an eye on the horizon. Risk management involves the present as much as it does the future, and for maintaining a strategic eye on your operations that still leaves room for dreaming up a bold new future, the importance of wealth management expertise cannot be overstated. This episode is definitely for owners who want to see tremendous success as their business grows, especially in terms of efficient money management.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today’s Guest

Passionate, forthright and dynamic, Julie Shipley-Strickland is an Entrepreneur & Certified Financial Planner based in Calgary, Alberta. As one of the few female investment and insurance advisors in Canada, Julie is paving the way for other entrepreneurial women who work in wealth. With a family legacy in finances, Julie has over a decade of experience and empowers clients to make confident financial decisions about building and preserving their wealth. As a Senior Investment Advisor with Wellington Altus Private Wealth and a Senior Insurance Advisor with Bergh Tatomir & Associates, Julie provides independent investment advice, financial planning, and insurance solutions to enable clear guidance to entrepreneurs, executives and their families.

Our Host

Lance Johnson is the president of Amplomedia, an innovative digital marketing agency specializing in motion graphic video production and digital marketing services. He leverages more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy to help clients identify how best to engage their audience while effectively communicating their messages with clarity and impact.

