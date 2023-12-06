1606 Corp CEO Greg Lambrecht joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has announced a significant strategic move to launch a dedicated sales team for their product, ChatCBDW, an AI-powered merchandising Chatbot designed for the CBD industry.

This initiative is set to begin with a targeted email-based marketing campaign in December, with a focus on reaching over 3,000 CBD merchants across the United States.

Lambrecht shared that the company has enlisted the expertise of marketing professional Derek McCarthy to lead this ambitious outreach program. The primary objective is to personally engage with every CBD company in the US and introduce them to the capabilities of ChatCBDW.

The goal is to showcase how this AI-powered tool can significantly boost sales conversions and enhance customer education efforts for CBD merchants.

McCarthy, who brings with him 17 years of experience in sales and marketing, as well as a deep understanding of AI technologies for communication, emphasized the team’s mission to tap into the transformative potential of ChatCBDW.

The sales and marketing efforts will kick off in early December through a comprehensive email marketing campaign, complemented by a national call strategy.

This strategic move by 1606 Corp represents a significant step in expanding their presence and influence within the CBD industry, positioning ChatCBDW as a valuable asset for CBD merchants seeking to enhance their customer engagement and sales processes.

