Toronto, Ontario December 15, 2023 – 2729252 Ontario Inc. (the “Acquiror”) announces that it has acquired 28,000,000 common shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (“NTG”) by way of a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.03 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $840,000 (the “Private Placement”). The Acquiror is controlled by Ashraf Zaghloul, CEO of NTG, and Kristine Lewis, President of NTG.

Prior to completion of the Private Placement, the Acquiror held 100,000 common shares, which represented 0.07% of the outstanding common shares. After giving effect to the Private Placement, the Acquiror owns 28,100,000 common shares, which represents 15.18% of the outstanding common shares.

The common shares were acquired for investment purposes. In the future, the Acquiror may, subject to applicable law, acquire or dispose of securities of NTG depending upon a number of factors, including but not limited to general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Kristine Lewis at [email protected].

