In the domain of stock trading, opportunities often arise in unexpected places, including stocks priced under $0.10. Despite being often overlooked, these stocks can pack a punch in terms of potential gains, catching the eye of savvy investors.

Let’s take a look at a few notables from last week that could be bound for big activity this week:

Expanding its reach in 2024, HippoFi (OTC: ORHB) and its subsidiary, PUR Biologics, are setting new standards in innovative spine care solutions. In December 2023, HippoFi’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PUR Biologics, embarked on a significant expansion in California, advancing its distribution network to broaden access to major medical facilities across the state. This expansion not only underscores the company’s commitment to providing high-quality healthcare solutions but also reinforces its leadership in business and scientific innovation.

PUR Biologics specializes in offering a comprehensive suite of best-in-class spinal biologics aimed at regenerating bone, cartilage, and spinal discs. With a growing nationwide network of skilled representatives, PUR Biologics ensures expert coverage across the United States, servicing every hospital and ambulatory surgery center.

In the U.S., the market for instrumented spine surgeries, involving 1.62 million surgeries annually, is estimated to be worth $3.5 billion, experiencing steady growth with a CAGR of 4.5%. CJ Wiggins, HippoFi’s Executive Chairman and CEO, emphasizes their rapid ability to gain hospital approvals, deliver innovation, and expand their worldwide sales network to improve patient lives.

In parallel, HippoFi’s biotechnology arm, PUR Biologics, commenced selling and shipping products for international use, closing out a remarkable year of achievements. The company’s global distribution network, comprising 250 distributors and over 300 sales representatives, has propelled PUR Biologics into a position of authority in spinal biologics, with anticipated significant sales growth in the year ahead.

Furthermore, the recent acquisition of activeOrb technology from ZIMMER BIOMET (NYSE: ZBH) positions HippoFi to capture a larger share of the $3.5 billion bone-growth solutions market, reinforcing its commitment to advancing healthcare technologies.

In a strategic move to enhance its leadership team, HippoFi appointed Dr. Gail Naughton, a world-renowned expert in regenerative therapy, to drive the commercialization plans of its proprietary technologies. Dr. Naughton brings over 35 years of experience in regenerative medicine, having pioneered numerous cell-based products approved by regulatory authorities. Her expertise aligns perfectly with HippoFi’s vision of revolutionizing regenerative therapeutics across various medical domains.

The addition of Scott Bauccio as Head of Sales further strengthens PUR Biologics’ position in the biologics sector. With 20 years of sales management experience and an extensive industry network, Bauccio is spearheading the expansion of sales and distribution channels for PUR Biologics, securing new products, and reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

These strategic actions in 2024 underscore HippoFi’s commitment to leading the industry as the authority in regenerative biologics, poised to address significant unmet needs in the $200 billion osteoarthritis, pain, cartilage, and spinal disc regeneration markets.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) stands as a pioneering force in the drone industry, continuously pushing boundaries and setting new standards. Established in 2010, AgEagle embarked on a mission to revolutionize aerial data collection and analytics, primarily focusing on the agriculture sector. Over the years, the company has expanded its reach, catering to diverse industries such as energy, construction, agriculture, and government.

In a significant move in November 2023, AgEagle forged a strategic partnership with SEALSQ Corp. (Nasdaq: LAES) to provide secure surveillance drones tailored for public safety, government, and defense applications. This collaboration underscores AgEagle’s commitment to innovation and its proactive response to the escalating demand for secure drone technologies.

The unveiling of the eBee Vision in September 2023 marked a pivotal moment for AgEagle. This cyber-secure Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), equipped with a SEALSQ Secure Element, meets stringent security standards, making it ideal for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The eBee Vision’s cutting-edge features garnered attention from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), positioning AgEagle as a key player in defense technology advancement.

Participation in the UMEX 2024 Unmanned System Exhibition and Conference further solidified AgEagle’s presence in the global market. Alongside FEDS Drone-Powered Solutions, AgEagle showcased its eBee Vision and eBee TAC drones, signaling a strategic expansion into the Middle East. This move reflects AgEagle’s commitment to addressing evolving security needs and leveraging innovative drone solutions to enhance public safety.

The recent appointment of Grant Begley as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) signifies AgEagle’s focus on strategic leadership and market expansion. With an illustrious career spanning aerospace, unmanned systems, and defense, Grant brings invaluable expertise to AgEagle’s executive team, poised to drive growth and propel the company to new heights.

Moreover, AgEagle’s procurement deal with UT-Battelle, LLC, which manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), underscores the company’s pivotal role in critical research and security initiatives. The acquisition of eBee X and eBee TAC drones by ORNL highlights AgEagle’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, certified security solutions that make a meaningful impact.

Against the backdrop of these transformative developments, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. witnessed favorable trading activity, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and commitment to innovation.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) stands as a beacon of innovation in the realm of digital commerce, offering cutting-edge technology solutions that redefine consumer experiences. Based in Malaysia, Treasure Global has carved a niche for itself with its groundbreaking platforms, notably the ZCITY App and TAZTE, revolutionizing e-payment processes and F&B management systems.

The ZCITY App, a hallmark of Treasure Global’s ingenuity, serves as a comprehensive digital ecosystem, streamlining e-payment transactions while rewarding users. Boasting over 2,670,000 registered users as of November 28, 2023, ZCITY exemplifies the company’s commitment to delivering seamless and rewarding consumer experiences.

In its latest fiscal report for the first quarter of 2024, Treasure Global showcased remarkable growth and innovation across multiple fronts. Noteworthy achievements include a 338% year-over-year increase in gross profit, the unveiling of an AI robot for TikTok Live Commerce, and the launch of the ZCITY App Merchant AI Engine in collaboration with Boost, Axiata’s regional fintech arm.

Strategic partnerships have been instrumental in Treasure Global’s expansion journey. Collaborations with entities like UCSI Hospital and YA II PN, Ltd. have unlocked new revenue streams while fortifying the company’s financial position. The recent closure of a $4.0 million public offering and the retirement of outstanding convertible debt notes underscore Treasure Global’s commitment to sustainable growth and financial optimization.

In a groundbreaking move, Treasure Global’s ZCITY subsidiary became the first Malaysian business to host a live commerce session on TikTok, featuring a dynamic blend of human and AI hosts. This milestone event not only captivated viewers but also showcased the transformative potential of AI-driven e-commerce experiences.

The release of ten mini-games in ZCITY 3D World, powered by TGL’s AI Game Creator, marks another significant milestone in the company’s development. Positioned to tap into the projected $212.4 billion global gaming market, Treasure Global is poised to redefine the gaming landscape with its innovative offerings.

A strategic alliance with AIO Synergy further underscores Treasure Global’s commitment to technological excellence and innovation. This partnership aims to reshape the AI landscape in Southeast Asia, leveraging the region’s booming digital economy and projected AI market growth.

In a show of confidence in Treasure Global’s future, CEO Sam Teo recently increased his stake in the company, further affirming his belief in its value and potential.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a real estate developer in China and operator of green energy business in the U.S. The company is engaged in the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings, and multi-building apartment complexes in China’s Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. Since November 2022, the company has started to explore the possibility of entering the green energy sector in the U.S. and has begun trading metal, the end product of battery recycling, since April 2023.

On December 12, Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) announced that it had entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to sell $5.95 million of its units.

More recently, GGE reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Hanzhong, China-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. The real estate developer posted revenue of $185,100 in the period, with adjusted revenue of $185,000. Investor sentiment seems buoyant, with the stock witnessing a notable surge. As of Feb. 9, 3:00 pm, GGE experienced a remarkable uptick, climbing by 14.86%.

