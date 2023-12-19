Welcome to the transformative landscape of orthobiologics, where cutting-edge treatments utilize the body’s own cells and healing factors to reverse orthoarthritis effects and expedite recovery from tendon and ligament injuries. These innovations, naturally derived and featuring stem cells, represent a paradigm shift in healthcare.

In the global orthobiologics market, anticipated to reach US$6,515.2 million by 2022 with a 5.9% CAGR until 2030, key drivers include a rising geriatric population, increased spine abnormalities, and advancements in stem cell therapies. Companies are pioneering bone graft substitutes and minimally invasive procedures, driving market expansion.

As we delve into this exciting and growing market, let’s explore four key players poised to make significant strides in the ever-evolving field of orthobiologics.

In the dynamic landscape of regenerative therapeutics, HippoFi Inc. (OTC: ORHB) emerges as a pivotal player, strategically navigating the burgeoning orthobiologics sector with a primary focus on the spine, orthopedic, and cancer markets. As a healthcare innovator, this publicly traded company actively advances patient care and outcomes through the seamless integration of biotech and AI technologies.

HippoFi’s operations revolve around three key business segments: digital payments, artificial intelligence, and regenerative therapeutics. At the forefront of its regenerative therapeutic endeavors is PUR Biologics, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to pioneering innovative biological products and proprietary technologies. The company’s mission is clear: to address degenerative and diseased conditions, significantly improving the quality of life for patients.

Within the vast $1.37 trillion biotechnology market, PUR Biologics stands out by actively developing scalable biological solutions. Forging strategic partnerships with industry giants such as ZIMMER/BIOMET, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, BPB Medica, Precision Spine, and others, PUR Biologics advances technologies that enhance bone growth, regenerate joint cartilage, and offer cutting-edge cell-based immunotherapy for cancer treatment.

On September 6, HippoFi, in collaboration with Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH), unveiled a strategic partnership aimed at introducing a novel synthetic biomaterial for bone growth under PUR Biologics in 2024. This collaboration underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to reshaping the spinal biologics landscape.

A pivotal moment for PUR Biologics occurred on September 12 when it secured a groundbreaking patent, signaling advancements in pain relief, bone regeneration, anti-cancer therapies, and more. The patented device, designed to enhance the body’s immune response, holds significant promise in the rapidly growing spine industry, projected to reach $40 billion by 2027.

The emergence of PURmarrow360, a revolutionary surgical device by HippoFi, takes center stage, specifically designed to capture a patient’s own bone marrow aspirate and mesenchymal stem cells. This innovation adds a disruptive edge to the spinal biologics market, positioning PUR Biologics at the forefront of transformative technologies.

In November, HippoFi announced a significant international sales win, expanding its sales to include several notable international healthcare establishments. The Head of PUR Biologics, Ryan Fernan, attributed this success to recent ventures with ZIMMER BIOMET and Italian company BPB Medica, garnering broader international attention.

In a strategic move on November 7, Dr. Gail Naughton, a world-renowned authority in regenerative medicine, joined HippoFi as the Head of Regenerative Therapeutics and Commercialization. With a proven track record in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, Dr. Naughton’s appointment strengthens HippoFi’s position in addressing unmet needs in the $200 billion osteoarthritis, pain, and cartilage, as well as spinal disc regeneration markets.

On December 5, HippoFi announced a significant expansion in California, underscoring its commitment to providing healthcare professionals and patients with the highest level of service and quality. PUR Biologics, known for its suite of best-in-class spinal biologics, is poised to be a leader in the field of spinal biologics.

Closing out the year on December 11, HippoFi’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PUR Biologics, made a significant stride by breaking into the international market and selling and shipping products for international use. The company anticipates robust sales growth in 2024, tracking over $20 million in revenue.

In summary, HippoFi Inc. (OTC: ORHB) demonstrates dynamic growth and innovation in the rapidly evolving orthobiologics sector, with strategic partnerships, groundbreaking technologies, and a robust track record paving the way for continued success in the field of regenerative therapeutics.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) takes center stage as a global leader in medical technology, specializing in orthopedic reconstructive products. With a rich legacy spanning 90+ years, the company stands poised for exponential growth in the coming years.

In the third quarter of 2023, Zimmer Biomet reported robust financials, boasting a 5.0% increase in net sales, reaching $1.754 billion. Net earnings of $162.7 million (adjusted to $346.5 million) underscore the company’s financial strength and resilience.

A key driver of Zimmer Biomet’s success lies in its strategic leadership changes. The appointment of CEO Ivan Tornos reflects a commitment to innovation and commercial execution, positioning the company for continued growth. Further leadership updates, including the expanded role of CFO Suketu Upadhyay, underscore a proactive approach to navigating the dynamic healthcare landscape.

Zimmer Biomet’s dedication to innovation is evident in milestones such as enrolling 100,000 patients on the mymobility care management platform. This platform integrates automation, data, and insights, enhancing the orthopedic patient experience.

Recognized for its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, Zimmer Biomet finds itself on prestigious lists like Newsweek Americas Greenest Companies 2024 and the Sustainability Magazine Top 10: Sustainable Healthcare Device Companies.

In a gesture towards shareholders, Zimmer Biomet’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share for Q4 2023, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering value.

In conclusion, Zimmer Biomet emerges as a dynamic force in orthopedic advancements, blending financial prowess, strategic leadership, innovation, and shareholder value. As the healthcare landscape evolves, Zimmer Biomet stands resilient, shaping the future of medical technology.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) has been a pioneering force in medical technology since its founding in 2003. The company’s core mission is to develop innovative products that empower surgeons to enhance healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders.

Globus Medical has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and is poised for growth, owing primarily to the success of its U.S. spine and trauma portfolios. Despite encountering macroeconomic challenges affecting profit margins, the company has experienced a noteworthy 31.2% stock increase over the past year.

With a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 11.5%, slightly below the industry average of 13.3%, GMED has consistently outperformed earnings estimates, delivering an average surprise of 5.44% in the last four quarters.

In terms of strategic upsides, GMED reported a 10.7% increase in musculoskeletal revenues in the third quarter. This success is attributed to the launch of innovative products like REFLECT, MARVEL, and Ossifuse, with expectations of a robust series of product launches throughout the Musculoskeletal portfolio in 2024.

The company maintains a strong focus on product development, as evidenced by the launch of the Precice Bone Transport system, Hydrone, and the Strato wiring system for trauma in September 2023. Surgeons can anticipate access to an expanding array of offerings, including a 3D-printed interbody portfolio, cervical discs, robotic prone and lateral systems, EGPS E3D, neuromonitoring solutions, retractors, and limb-lengthening products.

Financially resilient, GMED ended Q3 2023 with $468.9 million in cash and short-term marketable securities, showcasing strong liquidity, solvency, and a debt-free balance sheet.

Globus Medical, Inc.’s strategic focus, financial stability, and innovative nature have kept it a major player in the musculoskeletal industry. The company’s trajectory of product launches and advancements positions it for sustained growth and impact in the medical device industry.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is a leader in medical technology with a global focus, committed to improving healthcare outcomes across the board. With an extensive portfolio spanning medical and surgical, neurotechnology, orthopaedics, and spine, the company impacts over 130 million patients annually.

The company’s resilience is evident in its strong performance across U.S. segments, supported by equally promising international sales. As of the third quarter of 2023, Stryker reported encouraging financials, emphasizing a 3.5% earnings yield, surpassing the industry standard of 2.1%.

Mako, an innovative robotic arm-assisted surgery platform, and SYK’s diverse product portfolio contribute to the company’s strong performance. With a market capitalization of $113.1 billion, Stryker anticipates a 10.1% improvement in earnings over the next five years, outpacing the industry’s average.

Stryker’s strategic focus on the continued expansion of Mako sets the stage for growth, with planned launches in new countries. The company remains confident in the robust growth of Mako revenues through ongoing adoption, new launches, and software upgrades throughout 2023.

The recent third-quarter results highlighted Stryker’s commitment to advancing the field of surgery through its innovative platform. The firm expects sustained momentum through the fourth quarter of 2023, fueled by procedural recovery, a robust order book for capital equipment, and improved pricing.

SYK’s diversified product portfolio positions it well to weather economic challenges, ensuring stability and mitigating significant sales shortfalls.

In conclusion, Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) emerges as a stalwart in medical technology, blending innovation, financial strength, and a commitment to global healthcare improvement. With a strategic vision for sustained growth, Stryker stands as a top-tier performer in the ever-evolving landscape of large-cap Medtech companies.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, or assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor’s investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. Capital Gains Report (CGR), owned by RazorPitch Inc., is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. CGR is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. CGR has been retained by HippoFi Inc to produce and distribute this content. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and webs are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosure statement that can be found on our website capitalgainsreport.com All content in this article is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in this article constitutes professional and/or financial advice, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. CGR is not a fiduciary by virtue of any persons use of or access to this content.

