Investing in solar energy stocks in 2024 holds a lot of promise in the midst of a global shift toward cleaner, more sustainable solutions. The solar sector is critical to shifting the world away from traditional fossil fuels, with the United States alone requiring an estimated $1.2 trillion in solar energy development to meet goals set by 2050.

Beyond borders, the global potential for solar investments is even more substantial. Technological advancements and decreasing production costs make solar energy increasingly competitive. Government incentives, supportive policies, and rising consumer demand for sustainable energy further fuel the growth of solar energy stocks.

The market reflects this momentum, with projections indicating a potential leap from USD 90.4 billion in 2022 to about USD 215.9 billion by 2030, showcasing a compelling opportunity for long-term investors in the solar industry.

As we dive headfirst into the best solar stocks for the upcoming year, the spotlight turns to an emerging, potentially hidden gem of a company that could be poised for a big year in 2024.

SinglePoint, Inc., (CBOE:SING) a diversified holding company focused on renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications, is poised for a transformative year in 2024. As the company makes moves to enhance its market position, recent developments underscore its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

On December 15, 2023, SinglePoint announced a significant milestone: the pricing of a $4 million public offering and its uplisting to Cboe Global Markets, trading under the ticker symbol “SING.” This move reflects the company’s dedication to expanding its reach and financial capabilities.

The offering comprised 800,000 shares of common stock at $5.00 per share, with an additional 120,000 shares available to underwriters. Concurrently, SinglePoint implemented a 1-for-26 reverse stock split, streamlining its capital structure. The net proceeds from the public offering, estimated at $4 million, are earmarked for general corporate purposes and to repay up to $500,000 of indebtedness.

This financial maneuver positions SinglePoint for strengthened financial flexibility, enabling it to pursue its sustainability goals aggressively. The reverse stock split and uplisting are indicative of the company’s approach to aligning itself with larger market players, fostering investor confidence.

More recently, on January 2, in a groundbreaking move for the renewable energy sector, SinglePoint’s subsidiary, Boston Solar, entered into a long-term relationship with Energizer Solar. This collaboration marks a new era in renewable energy, bringing Energizer Solar’s successful renewable-based solutions to the North American market. The initial focus on launching the Energizer solar home battery solution aligns with the growing demand for efficient and reliable home energy solutions.

Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting Boston Solar’s commitment to providing the best customer service and products. As the first renewable energy company in the United States to offer Energizer Solar products, Boston Solar aims to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly and reliable energy solutions, starting with residential battery storage systems.

The collaboration between Boston Solar and Energizer Solar transcends a mere business alliance; it represents a shared vision for a sustainable future. Both companies, pioneers in their fields, emphasize innovation, quality, and environmental stewardship. Through this partnership, they are set to revolutionize the renewable energy landscape, offering consumers not just eco-friendly but also reliable and efficient solutions.

Energizer Solar’s comprehensive range of solar products, with offerings ranging from 3.8 kW to 45.6 kW and 8 kWh to 112 kWh, positions Boston Solar to meet the diverse needs of its customer base. As the two companies embark on training and onboarding programs for Boston Solar’s sales and installation teams, they are laying the foundation for excellence in delivering the Energizer Solar suite of products.

SinglePoint Inc.’s recent financial moves and cooperation with other proven tech leaders set the stage for a promising future. The company’s commitment to sustainability, coupled with its innovative ventures in collaboration with Energizer Solar, positions it as a key player in the evolving landscape of renewable energy in 2024 and beyond.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is a global energy technology company that specializes in microinverter-based solar and battery systems. In the third quarter of 2023, Enphase reported impressive financial results, with a quarterly revenue of $551.1 million and a notable non-GAAP gross margin of 48.4%. Despite facing challenges in the United States and Europe due to macroeconomic conditions, Enphase maintained its financial strength and operational efficiency.

Moreover, Enphase’s recent foray into the Australian market, in collaboration with AC Solar Warehouse, has marked a significant milestone. AC Solar Warehouse, Australia’s largest wholesaler of AC solar products, has been a longstanding partner of Enphase, having recently celebrated the sale of its one millionth microinverter. Enphase’s IQ Battery shipments witnessed an increase to 86.2 megawatt hours in Q3 2023. The company’s expansion of IQ Battery availability to countries like Sweden, Denmark, and Greece, along with the launch of the IQ Battery 5P in the United Kingdom, further strengthens its position in the global energy storage market.

Looking ahead to 2024, Enphase Energy has been actively expanding its support for virtual power plants (VPPs) through grid services programs across the United States, powered by the new IQ Battery 5P. These programs, involving partnerships with utilities such as PG&E, PSEG Long Island, and Connecticut Energy Storage Solutions, enable homeowners to contribute to grid stability during peak demand periods while receiving incentives or annual payments.

The company’s involvement in grid services programs aligns with the broader industry trend of leveraging distributed energy resources to enhance grid reliability and reduce reliance on traditional power plants. Enphase’s stock performance has also been noteworthy, with a positive trend observed over the past month, including a +24.1% return for Enphase’s shares. Enphase Energy appears to be well-positioned for 2024, with a strong financial foundation, international expansion, and active participation in grid services programs. The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, as reflected in its product offerings and collaborations with partners, positions it as a key player in the dynamic and evolving clean energy landscape. Investors and industry enthusiasts alike may find Enphase Energy’s developments in 2024 worth closely monitoring for potential opportunities and insights into the renewable energy sector.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) stands as a prominent player in the solar sector, headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Renowned for its leadership in solar technology, the company specializes in the development of eco-efficient solar modules crafted at R&D labs in California and Ohio. In Q3 2023, First Solar reported a robust profit of $268.4 million, surpassing Wall Street expectations with earnings of $2.50 per share. While falling short of revenue predictions, the company maintains an optimistic outlook, projecting full-year earnings in the range of $7.20 to $8 per share, with anticipated revenue between $3.4 billion and $3.6 billion.

Recent agreements underscore First Solar’s financial prowess. The company recently entered into tax credit transfer agreements totaling $700 million for 2023 IRA Advanced Manufacturing Production tax credits. This innovative deal with Fiserv, Inc. marks a significant milestone in the solar industry, showcasing First Solar’s adaptability and financial acumen.

This move aligns with First Solar’s commitment to domestic manufacturing, as the tax credits stem from the sale of PV solar modules produced in 2023 within the United States. The company’s fully integrated solar manufacturing facilities, including a new factory in Ohio, position it for sustained growth. First Solar plans to invest over $2 billion in new manufacturing facilities in Alabama and Louisiana, targeting 14 gigawatts of fully integrated US solar manufacturing capacity by 2026.

Analysts highlight the superiority of First Solar’s PV modules, describing them as lower-carbon and generally superior to crystalline silicon modules. The company’s robust backlog, solid balance sheet, and optimistic forecasts further fortify its position in the market. With a bookings backlog of 81.8 gigawatts through 2030 and potential IRA support of up to $710 million for 2023, First Solar is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the expanding solar market.

First Solar’s technological innovation, financial prowess, and commitment to sustainability position it as a key player poised for success in the evolving solar landscape.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is reshaping how we generate and manage power, particularly in photovoltaic (PV) systems. Central to this transformation is SolarEdge’s intelligent inverter solution—the SolarEdge DC optimized inverter. This groundbreaking technology not only maximizes power generation from PV systems but also effectively reduces the overall cost of energy production.

The company’s dedication to continuous innovation spans a comprehensive spectrum of smart energy solutions. SolarEdge addresses diverse energy market segments, including PV, storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging, batteries, EV powertrains, and grid services. This holistic approach positions SolarEdge as a pivotal player in shaping the future of clean energy.

A key factor that distinguishes SolarEdge is its extraordinary growth trajectory. In just a few years, the company has experienced a remarkable ascent. In 2018, SolarEdge’s sales were below the $1 billion mark. Fast forward to 2021, and the company was nearing $2 billion in sales. Within a mere year, SolarEdge surged past the $3 billion milestone in sales. This rapid growth underscores the company’s dynamic presence and unique position in the market for solar energy.

In a recent development, SolarEdge renewed its participation in Great Britain’s Electricity System Operator’s Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) scheme. This initiative, part of SolarEdge’s expanding portfolio of virtual power plants (VPP), encourages consumers to reduce electricity consumption during pre-scheduled demand events, contributing to grid stability. SolarEdge Home Battery owners, equipped with eligible export meters, can seamlessly earn financial incentives without altering their home electricity consumption behavior. The innovative technology schedules batteries to charge before each DFS event, ensuring maximum energy export during the event itself.

SolarEdge’s commitment to simplifying participation in demand response programs makes it intuitive and financially rewarding for system owners. As SolarEdge Technologies Inc. continues to lead the charge in smart energy evolution, its impressive growth, and innovative solutions position it as an attractive prospect for investors looking to align their portfolios with clean energy.

