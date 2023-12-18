Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – December 18, 2023 – 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR) (“79 Resources” or the “Corporation“) provides the following updates:

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Corporation is pleased to report that all of the resolutions (the “AGSM Resolutions”), to their applicable extent, and as put forth to shareholders at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (December 18, 2023) in Vancouver, BC (the “AGSM”) were duly passed and put into effect.

The AGSM Resolutions were described, with particulars, in the Corporation’s information circular dated November 3, 2023 (the “Meeting Circular”), noting that Mr. Eugene Hodgson did not stand for re-election.

Director/Insider Resignation

The Corporation advises that Mr. Eugene Hodgson has resigned as a Director of the Corporation, effective December 13, 2023, and has resultantly ceased to be a reporting Insider (as that term is defined by securities laws) of the Corporation as of same date.

The Corporation expresses its appreciation to Mr. Hodgson for contribution to the Corporation during his tenure and extends its well wishes to him on his forward endeavours.

About 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop mineral exploration projects. 79 Resources is currently focused on its Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and holds the North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

