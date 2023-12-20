December 20, 2023 – TheNewswire – London, Ontario – Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE:AMQ) (OTC:AMQFF) (FSE:4KG) (“Abitibi” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Eric Kallio to the Company’s Advisory Committee.

Mr. Kallio brings a wealth of experience from his four-decade career in the mining industry, where he has served in a number of roles focused on exploration, underground and open pit mine planning, scoping and feasibility studies in Canada and abroad, including most recently as Executive Vice President, Exploration Strategy and Growth at Agnico Eagle (2022 – 2023) and Senior Vice President, Exploration for Kirkland Lake Gold (2018 – 2022).

As a strategic advisor, Abitibi stands to benefit not only from his input on its upcoming plans to advance the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Copper Deposit (Ind: 7.0MT @ 2.94% Cu Eq & Inf: 4.4MT @ 2.97% Cu Eq) to its goal of delivering an economic PEA, but also his deep knowledge of the geology of the Detour Trend and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, where he has been instrumental in the discovery or advancement of several successful projects including the Dome Mine Open Pit (Timmins, ON), the Detour Gold Open Pit (Cochrane, ON), the Island Gold project (near Wawa, ON) and discoveries by Lake Shore Gold in the Timmins Gold Camp.

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, stated, “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Eric Kallio to the Company’s Advisory Committee and the opportunity to work with him on the B26 Deposit. Eric brings a wealth of knowledge contributing to the exploration success and growth profile of many deposits across the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, including the Detour Mine. The addition of such a highly accomplished mining executive is an endorsement of the path Abitibi is on as we endeavour to enhance shareholder value through the exploration and development of B26 and Beschefer.”

About Abitibi Metals Corp.:

Abitibi Metals Corp. is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi’s portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Copper Deposit (Ind: 7.0MT @ 2.94% Cu Eq & Inf: 4.4MT @ 2.97% Cu Eq) and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres amongst four modelled zones.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please call 226-271-5170, email [email protected], or visit https://www.abitibimetals.com.

