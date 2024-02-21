Reading Time: 4 minutes

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire – February 21, 2024 – ABOUND Energy Inc. (“ABOUND” or the “Company”) (CSE:ABND) (OTC:ZAIRF) (FSE:0E9) is pleased to announce two changes to its leadership team. Mr. Doug MacDonald has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for Zinc8 USA, ABOUND’s wholly owned subsidiary, while Mr. Keith Morlock has been named ABOUND’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both appointments come at a crucial moment for the company as it enters its next stage of development.

Mr. MacDonald and Mr. Morlock have previously served the company as subcontractors, contributing significantly to its success. However, as ABOUND transitions to its next stage of growth, the Board of Directors recognized the need for a more direct and active role for both individuals. Accordingly, the Board has notified Blackland, the company through which they were contracted, that their agreements will be terminated. ABOUND expresses its gratitude to Blackland for their past service and is pleased that Mr. MacDonald and Mr. Morlock accepted their new positions within the company.

Mr. MacDonald brings a wealth of experience and strategic acumen to his role as CSO for Zinc8 USA. With a distinguished career spanning major multinational companies including American Cyanamid, Hillenbrand Industries, GE Medical, and ATS Automation, Mr. MacDonald has consistently led organizations to record earnings and increased global market share. His adept and resourceful approach to strategy has been instrumental in launching new technologies in sustainable packaging and photovoltaic manufacturing across multiple markets.

Mr. Morlock’s appointment as COO of ABOUND reflects his exceptional leadership and operational expertise. With a proven track record of driving operational efficiency and excellence, Mr. Morlock is well-positioned to guide ABOUND through its next phase of growth. His appointment underscores ABOUND’s commitment to operational excellence and ensuring smooth and effective business operations. Additionally, Mr. Morlock is currently a member of the Board of Directors, and ABOUND thanks him for his contributions in this capacity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Doug MacDonald and Mr. Keith Morlock to their new roles within ABOUND,” said Jason Birmingham, CEO of ABOUND. “Their extensive experience and proven track records make them invaluable additions to our leadership team. We are confident that their contributions will play a significant role in propelling ABOUND towards continued success in the energy storage industry.”

ABOUND specializes in developing scalable, environmentally friendly, long-lasting energy technology. Our patented Zaeras™ long-duration energy storage technology, leveraging zinc-air chemistry, guarantees the storage and on-demand delivery of electricity without the limitations or environmental risks associated with current market leaders.

Zaeras™ is precision-engineered to meet future energy requirements, with a specific emphasis on simplifying long-duration energy storage. Harnessing the potential of its multi-patented Zaeras™ technology, ABOUND is poised to facilitate the seamless integration of green energy sources into the grid. This is achieved by minimizing curtailment, bridging the gap between supply and demand, and efficiently integrating green energy into the grid. ABOUND’s strategic initiatives encompass opportunities for peak demand reduction, leveraging time-of-use arbitrage, participating in value stacking programs, and entering the distributed long-duration energy storage sector. These endeavors are aligned with our central objective of increasing the integration and resiliency of green energy, while stabilizing the grid.

Distinguished by its inherent safety—free from fire or explosion hazards—Zaeras™ guarantees sustained capacity over an extensive lifecycle. Simultaneously, it showcases versatility by independently managing charge and discharge operations. Comparable to other Flow Battery technologies, scaling up the energy capacity of Zaeras™ is as simple as increasing the size of the fuel tank; a cost-effective solution, from kWh to MWh. This is a welcome alternative to the fixed power-to-energy ratio constraints ingrained in traditional systems, such as Li-ion and Zinc Hybrid Batteries.

