Accelerate Resources Ltd (ASX:AX8) CEO Luke Meter joins Jonathan Jackson in the Proactive studio to discuss extended lithium mineralisation at the Prinsep Lithium Project in Western Australia’s West Pilbara region. Prinsep is near Karratha and in the same region as Azure Minerals’ Andover discovery and has turned up some promising assay results from recent rock chip sampling, with assays peaking at 1.51% lithium oxide (Li2O). The results help advance Accelerate towards its maiden drilling program scheduled for early Q2 this year. They also enhance the company’s portfolio of broader Karratha lithium projects, which span some 90 square kilometres of high-potential land.

“Results from the four north-south rock chip sample traverses over the Prinsep northern pegmatite, as well as extensional sampling, have now extended the known mineralisation at Prinsep beyond 1,500 metres, Meter said.

“Importantly, these latest assays continue to clearly demonstrate the continunity and potential scale of the Prinsep Lithium discovery in the West Pilbara, which gives us great confidence and momentum as we advance towards our maiden drilling program scheduled for early Q2 this year.”

