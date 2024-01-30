Reading Time: 3 minutes

NEW YORK, NY – (NewMediaWire) – January 30, 2024 – Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) (“Accredited Solutions” or the “Company”), with its brand Diamond Creek Water, an ionized alkaline bottled water currently being distributed in major groceries and C-store chains, release a letter to its shareholders.

Dear Shareholders,

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to provide you with an important update on recent developments within our company and the strategic direction we are taking moving forward.

Over the past 7 months, our company has undergone significant changes, marked by the acquisition and subsequent rescission of the Petro X Solution assets. Recognizing the potential challenges and opportunities, we made the strategic decision on June 1, 2023, to voluntarily rescind the original acquisition agreement and refocus our efforts on our flagship brand, Diamond Creek Water.

1. Refocusing on Diamond Creek Water:

Following a routine comprehensive assessment, we realize the potential of Diamond Creek Water, particularly in the growing market for alkaline water with well-documented health benefits. We are confident that, with its current management, Diamond Creek Water can become a leading player in this space.

2. New Management Team:

To drive the new path of Diamond Creek Water, we have reorganized our management team. As of July 2023, Eduardo Brito has assumed the role of CEO, bringing in a new energy and focus to revitalize the brand. Additionally, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Leopoldo Barbosa as Senior Sales Advisor, leveraging his extensive experience from his former role as EVP for Pepsi bottling and distribution in Latin America. Furthermore, Mr. Greg Kopsch will play an expanded role in sales, focusing on broker and distributor relationships.

3. Sales and Distribution Plan:

Our company has established key partnerships with reputable brokers and distributors. A broker agreement has been executed with Hanso Faso, a leading food broker in the Midwest US region. We have also forged new distributor partnerships to enhance local distribution through retail C-stores in adjacent markets. This includes a strategic focus on our bottling distribution area in PA, USA.

To optimize shipping and slotting expenses, we are developing additional SKUs, starting with individual packaging and multi-packing of 6-pack Liter. Future plans include expanding into various variations of ionized water, including flavored.

4. Branding and Digital Marketing Strategy:

We recognize the importance of effective branding and digital presence. The company is currently reviewing proposals from digital agencies to develop a new digital brand and implement social media presence. We have plans to engage with health, nutrition, and sports influencers to enhance our digital marketing strategy, emphasizing the health benefits of Diamond Creek Water.

Additionally, we are planning a comprehensive relaunch of our e-commerce strategy, not only on Amazon but also through Shopify and direct e-commerce distribution channels.

5. Acquisitions Strategy:

While currently not in any active conversation in regard to acquisitions, our company is in active acquisition-search mode. We aim to grow both organically and through the acquisition of profitable synergistic candidates. Potential targets would include new manufacturing facilities to expand into new markets, profitable brokers, and food distributors, as well as synergistic food and beverage companies to leverage existing distribution channels and retail shelf space.

We are excited about the future of Diamond Creek Water and believe that these strategic initiatives will position our company for sustained success. Your continued support is invaluable as we navigate these exciting changes.

Thank you for your trust and confidence in Accredited Solutions.

Sincerely,

Eduardo Brito

CEO

