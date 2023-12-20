Aclara Resources Chief Operating Officer Barry Murphy joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share significant news that the company has successfully received a 25-tonne shipment of ionic clays extracted from its Carina Module deposit in Brazil, which has been transported to its fully-owned pilot plant facility in Chile.

Murphy provided details on the company’s plans for the pilot operation and what they aim to achieve during this crucial phase. According to Murphy, the primary objective of the piloting operation is to assess the compatibility of Aclara’s patented Circular Mineral Harvesting technology with the Carina Module ionic clays on a semi-industrial scale.

The company also intends to initiate discussions with potential separators and other commercial stakeholders to explore future partnerships or opportunities in the rare earths market. During the piloting campaign, Aclara Resources will also evaluate any process flowsheet modifications that may be required, as well as revalidate the Circular Mineral Harvesting methodology. The successful piloting operation will be a significant milestone in their journey to become a key player in the rare earths industry.

