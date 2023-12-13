Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – December 13, 2023 – AdRabbit Limited (TSXV:RABI) (the “Company”) announces the departure of Noah Hershcoviz as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chairman, and director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Hershcoviz for his services and contributions.

The Company has appointed Moshe Cohen, a current director of the Company and former VP of the Company, as the Interim Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company searches for suitable replacements. This new appointment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Following the management and director changes noted above, the current directors and officers of the Company are: Moshe Cohen (Director, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Interim Chief Financial Officer), Daniel-Paul Corsello (Director), and Fred Leigh (Director). The audit committee of the Company will now be composed of: Moshe Cohen, Daniel-Paul Corsello, and Fred Leigh.

For further information, please contact:

Moshe Cohen, Interim CEO, Interim CFO, and Director of the Company

Email: [email protected]



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future events, plans, prospects, business, and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expectation regarding finding a suitable replacement to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and/or Chief Financial Officer. There are a number of risks and uncertainties related to these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to: the ability to identify and attract a suitable replacement Chief Executive Officer and/or Chief Financial Officer and that the Exchange will not permit Mr. Cohen to hold both the position of interim CEO and interim CFO at the same time.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, conditions, results, performance, or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future, as at the date they are provided. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All the forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

