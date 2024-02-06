Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire – February 5, 2024 – Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (“Aether Global”, “AETH”, or the “Company”), a drone management and automation company, announced today the resignation of Independent Board Director Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali.

Dr. Al-Ali joined the Board in July 2020 and has been instrumental in the Company’s transition into the drone management and automation space, having professional experience in the industry as Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Senseta – a world leader in mission-critical big data fusion, AI and drone-powered deep technologies.

“We’d like to thank Dr. Khalid for his service on the Board since 2020, and his guidance and insights around the drone technology space this past year,” expressed Douglas Smith, Chairman of Aether Global.

The Board will begin a search for a new Independent Director and will notify the market when a replacement has been interviewed and selected.

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV and drone management and operations services company that focuses in three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities. These three areas include (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring, (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads, stand-alone power source and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take off. www.aethergic.com

Forward Looking Statements

