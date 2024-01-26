Reading Time: 2 minutes

NEW YORK, NY – (NewMediaWire) – January 26, 2024 – Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Agilon Health, Inc. (“Agilon”) (NYSE: AGL). Click Here to Join Investigation.

If you acquired Agilon securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On January 5, 2024, Agilon announced revised guidance expectations for 2023 due to higher medical and non-medical costs. Among other things, Agilon’s “revised 2023 medical margin expectation was revised to $340 million to $360 million, approximately $110 million below the previous guidance range” due to “90 million in higher-than-expected medical costs, as well as $20 million of negative revenue revision with two regional health plans in new geographies.” The Company also announced that its CFO would step down in 2024.

Following this news, Agilon’s stock price fell $3.45 per share, or 28.56%, to close at $8.63 per share on January 5, 2024.

