December 28th, 2023 – TheNewswire – Muskoka, ONT. – Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) announces results of the Special and Annual General Meeting held on December 28th, 2023 along with an amendment to the RAM option agreement.

The Corporation reports that all of the resolutions in the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, to their applicable extent, and as put forth to shareholders for voting determination at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (December 28, 2023) in Huntsville, ONT (the “AGSM”) were duly passed and put into effect.

The Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders Resolutions were described, with particulars, in the Corporation’s information circular dated November 27th, 2023 (the “Meeting Circular”).

The company has also amended its RAM property option agreement, dated July 31st, 2021 as amended on May 4th, 2022 to change upwards to 1,750,000 shares to be issued on or before the date that is twenty-four months after the listing date, which reflects the terms of the mutual agreement.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Simon Chapelle

Independent Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Phone: (647)-637-8608

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.steadright.ca

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a junior mining exploration company established in 2019 and incorporated in the Province of Ontario. Steadright currently holds an option on its property, specifically in Port Cartier, Gaspe Bay Region of Quebec Canada, accessible by route 138. Steadright’s Quebec project, the RAM Project, is comprised of over 13,000 acres. The RAM property is located on a highly prospective geological unit and historically has been under explored for Ni, Co, Cu and precious metals. Steadright also has an option agreement for the B2 Project exploring for Cu, Ag located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec.

