Akobo Minerals CEO Jorgen Evjen joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company’s notable achievements in 2023 and their ambitious plans for 2024.

Akobo Minerals, with a remarkable 13-year history of exploration in Ethiopia’s Gambella region, has successfully identified promising gold deposits in a previously untouched area. The key highlight of the past year was the establishment of a full-scale processing plant, demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Evjen acknowledged some challenges faced during the year, such as equipment imports from South Africa, but emphasized the rewarding progress made by the company.

Notably, the company also made significant strides in advancing an underground mine, achieving a crucial milestone just before Christmas. With plans for commissioning in mid-2024, Evjen outlined the company’s strategy to reinvest generated cash into ongoing exploration efforts, placing a strong emphasis on safeguarding shareholder value.

Despite their ambitious goals, Akobo Minerals maintains a modest environmental footprint.

The company aims to extract approximately 68,000 ounces of gold, boasting a high average grade, with a projected total value of approximately $100 million in the coming years.

Evjen’s optimism and strategic approach position Akobo Minerals for an exciting and potentially lucrative 2024. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to updates on the company’s exploration journey in the near future.

