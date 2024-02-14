Reading Time: < 1 minute

Alderan Resources Ltd (ASX:AL8) managing director Scott Caithness joins Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson to discuss the company’s move into Brazil and the lithium assets it has acquired there. Alderan is the first lithium explorer to systematically assess this very large suite of prospective projects in Brazil. Caithness explains what the company saw in the Brazilian lithium scene, the pace at which it established itself there and the work that has already begun in just a few months of holding the assets. Caithness, a former Rio Tinto and CRA executive, also gives us his take on the current lithium market. Finally, he takes us through the company’s plans over the next few months.

Caithness said: “Alderan’s exploration on its newly acquired lithium projects in the Lithium Valley district of Minas Gerais commenced less than one month after shareholder approval for acquisition of the projects.

“This is a very exciting stage of the exploration program because we are the first explorers to systematically assess our very large suite of prospective projects for lithium.”

