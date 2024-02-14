Reading Time: < 1 minute

Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) managing director Nic Earner joins Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson in the Australian studio to talk about promising from recent infill drilling at the Northern Molong Porphyry Project (NMPP) in Central West NSW. Earner takes us through the highlights of the program and its aims to evaluate the potential of the Kaiser deposit as the company moves towards a gold-copper resource update at NMPP. Results yielded several broad intersections that reveal notable grades of gold and copper and give the company confidence in the continuity and extent of mineralisation across the project. Final results are expected to be available in March and the updated resource completed in March/April.

Earner said: “The shallow infill drilling at Kaiser has been completed, showing higher grades from surface in these latest results as well as strong continuity of mineralisation at depth. Both the near-surface grades and continuity at depth are encouraging as we look to update the Kaiser mineral resource estimate.

“We expect to have the final results available to announce in March and the updated resource completed in March/April. The updated Kaiser resource estimate and the recently released Boda resource update will then be combined in a scoping study to demonstrate the size and scale of these deposits as well as their potential economic value.”

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

[email protected]