Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK, OTC:ALKEF) Managing Director Nic Earner speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the gold producer and explorer released fresh results from infill drilling at the Kaiser deposit of its Northern Molong Porphyry Project, following the previously announced resource update from the Boda deposit.

The 45,000-metre drilling campaign at Kaiser has uncovered strong mineralisation within the existing inferred mineral resource estimate (MRE) with a raft of positive results.

Earner also emphasises the successful year Alkane has had, including the approval of the Tomingley Extension project and updates to the Boda and Kaiser resources. These developments have shifted the Kaiser resource from an inferred to an indicated category, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Earner concludes the interview by encouraging shareholders and potential investors to look forward to the forthcoming scoping study, which will elucidate the project’s economic potential. He expresses confidence that the study will reveal the project’s value, which he believes is not currently fully reflected in Alkane’s share price.

