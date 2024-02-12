Reading Time: < 1 minute

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC CEO Luc Baqué and chief financial officer John Paton join Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion with details of the company’s current performance and future outlook.

Amid a competitive global consulting market, Baqué told Proactive that Alpha anticipates a net free income growth of up to 5% for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, with improved margins from the first half and utilization levels nearing targets in the second half, albeit recovering slower than expected. The company enters the fourth quarter with a strong pipeline, signaling an optimistic sales trend and utilization close to desired levels.

Regionally, Paton said North America has shown resilience, with utilization levels bouncing back strongly, contributing significantly as a key strategic market. The UK faces more competitive challenges, with utilization not yet at target levels, but still entering the final quarter with a promising pipeline. Europe, particularly in the French insurance sector, and the APAC region are also performing well, with the latter setting a new record pipeline, positioning Alpha for a strong start to the new financial year.

Looking forward, Alpha expects the current market challenges to be short-term, forecasting incremental growth, improved utilization, and margins through FY25. With a strong pipeline, recent sales wins, and a robust balance sheet, Alpha is confident in its medium to long-term growth prospects, aligning with its ambition to double the business by 2028.

