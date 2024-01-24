RANCHO CORDOVA, CA – (NewMediaWire) – January 24, 2024 – Alternative Wellness Health, Inc.
(EXMT), is pleased to announce the development of our New product
entitled Amethyst HYDRO.
Amethyst
Beverage has been in the development of a product for the Hydrogen
Premium Water vertical market. We’ve been contacted by many
organizations about this type of product and have made the decision
to move forward and enter this market place. Our patented hydrogen
infusing process and eco-friendly pouch packaging will help to ensure
the integrity of the amount of hydrogen in each pouch. Amethyst
Hydro with 2.5 PPM (at filling) and the addition of its own design of
Fulvic Acid and Aloe Vera. With this special process of infusion,
this should be consumed within 30 minutes of opening to have the
maximum effect. This is the only product of its kind and is
water on Steroids.
Marketing
opportunities
for this
new brand and market is perfect timing for this industry, we will have
immediate access to the box stores. This product can be sold
everywhere and is for everybody, no age restrictions
Our
current Agreements with several
clients is expected to allow us to reintroduce our brand to other Wellness
Salons outside the CBD market. Amethyst has been asked to provide a
product and brand for all patrons, and athletes alike. It is our
belief that the sales opportunities fulfill a new innovative
vertical. Also the Co-Marketing with the Health industry because of
the potential reduction of inflammation, and diabetes support for such a
product are very powerful. This product has become the new healthy
Energy Drink for the masses without the side effects.
“I
can’t begin to say how excited we are to be able to finally
announce this product. Our patented formulations will allow us to
become a leader in a category that has currently no actual drinking
water,” exclaimed Jeff Flasco, President of Amethyst Beverage.”We look forward to seeing this product in stores in the very near
future.”
Amethyst
combines the science of water, a patented Hydrogen process along with
Fulvic Acid and mineral infusion with an innovative twists to truly
hydrate the body and mind providing a crisp and refreshing taste with
a burst of energy.
Great
taste and great health benefits are results of our efforts in
creating our incredible line of beverages. We will also start
including our CBD and unique flavoring in some future products.
About
Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT)
Alternative Wellness Health, fka Anything
Technologies Media (EXMT), is a
manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and
marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is
the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on
partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and
manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own
professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance,
manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM’s goal is to combine
the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which
will carry the company forward in the marketplace.
