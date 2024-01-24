Reading Time: 3 minutes

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA – (NewMediaWire) – January 24, 2024 – Alternative Wellness Health, Inc.

(EXMT), is pleased to announce the development of our New product

entitled Amethyst HYDRO.

Amethyst

Beverage has been in the development of a product for the Hydrogen

Premium Water vertical market. We’ve been contacted by many

organizations about this type of product and have made the decision

to move forward and enter this market place. Our patented hydrogen

infusing process and eco-friendly pouch packaging will help to ensure

the integrity of the amount of hydrogen in each pouch. Amethyst

Hydro with 2.5 PPM (at filling) and the addition of its own design of

Fulvic Acid and Aloe Vera. With this special process of infusion,

this should be consumed within 30 minutes of opening to have the

maximum effect. This is the only product of its kind and is

water on Steroids.

Marketing

opportunities

for this

new brand and market is perfect timing for this industry, we will have

immediate access to the box stores. This product can be sold

everywhere and is for everybody, no age restrictions

Our

current Agreements with several

clients is expected to allow us to reintroduce our brand to other Wellness

Salons outside the CBD market. Amethyst has been asked to provide a

product and brand for all patrons, and athletes alike. It is our

belief that the sales opportunities fulfill a new innovative

vertical. Also the Co-Marketing with the Health industry because of

the potential reduction of inflammation, and diabetes support for such a

product are very powerful. This product has become the new healthy

Energy Drink for the masses without the side effects.

“I

can’t begin to say how excited we are to be able to finally

announce this product. Our patented formulations will allow us to

become a leader in a category that has currently no actual drinking

water,” exclaimed Jeff Flasco, President of Amethyst Beverage.”We look forward to seeing this product in stores in the very near

future.”

Amethyst

combines the science of water, a patented Hydrogen process along with

Fulvic Acid and mineral infusion with an innovative twists to truly

hydrate the body and mind providing a crisp and refreshing taste with

a burst of energy.

Great

taste and great health benefits are results of our efforts in

creating our incredible line of beverages. We will also start

including our CBD and unique flavoring in some future products.

About

Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT)

Alternative Wellness Health, fka Anything

Technologies Media (EXMT), is a

manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and

marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is

the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on

partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and

manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own

professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance,

manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM’s goal is to combine

the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which

will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

