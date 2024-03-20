Reading Time: 5 minutes

As the world gets more technologically advanced, there has been a dramatic rise in the number of electronic devices emitting electromagnetic fields (EMFs). EMFs are invisible energy areas associated with electrical power use, and while these EMFs have helped make our lives more convenient and connected, they have also had some unintended consequences.

A number of scientific studies have shown that exposure to EMF radiation can trigger inflammation in the brain, which can lead to tissue damage and contribute to the development of various diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases. The results further demonstrated that there was a significant correlation between brain electrical activity and cognitive function, particularly in the areas of attention and working memory.

Basically, using devices like your cell phone for just 30 minutes a day can increase brain tumor risks by 40%, while 24 hours of EMF exposure can induce more DNA damage than 1,600 chest x-rays.

That is exactly why the Canadian-based nanotechnology company American Aires Inc. (CSE:WIFI) (OTC Pink:AAIRF), which is focused on enhancing well-being and environmental safety, has come up with what is possibly the perfect solution to this problem.

American Aires has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protects against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation. According to the company, its main goal was to find a way to minimize harm to the body without impacting the capability of electronic devices, which meant that the obvious solution was to modulate, rather than block or absorb radiation, to create a surrounding area free from the harm of EMF.

So far, the company has dedicated over 20 years and poured at least $20 million into developing its proprietary nanotechnology, which has resulted in sleek and stylish, convenient devices that can be used for both personal and area protection without any need for a power source. Aires’ Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks.

More importantly, the effectiveness of the American Aires Inc. (CSE:WIFI) (OTC Pink:AAIRF) microchip in reducing the harmful effects of EMF radiation has been reaffirmed by the scientific community. A recently published study in the Link Journal confirmed the chip’s stabilizing capabilities, while at least eight peer-reviewed studies and 25 clinical and scientific reports also validated the technology. Backed by such an impressive body of scientific research that supports the company’s technology, it’s no surprise that the company has been growing its topline at a healthy clip.

Revenue growth has been robust, and over the past two years alone, the company has doubled its revenue consistently. According to the company’s most recent earnings results, Aires brought in $5.5 million in revenue for the first 9 months of 2022, representing a 63% YoY increase.

Extrapolating this growth rate over the whole of 2023, Airestech could be sitting on $10 million in 2023 sales.

What’s even more appealing about American Aires Inc. (CSE:WIFI) (OTC Pink:AAIRF) is that it boasts superior profit margins. At the moment, its gross margins average about 60%, illustrating just how lucrative the opportunity in this space is. This level of profitability essentially puts Aires right up there with the top technology companies like Nvidia and Apple, which had 75% and 45% gross margins, respectively. The company also reached a key milestone after achieving positive EBITDA (adjusted) in its most recent quarter.

A multi-billion-dollar market

As you have probably realized by now, it is practically impossible to avoid EMF radiation in our technology-reliant world.

That is why investors are taking a close look at American Aires Inc., which seems well positioned to capitalize on this huge opportunity. The market for Aires products is applicable to diverse customer segments, including biohackers, tech-savvy athletes, individuals focused on fertility, those seeking better sleep, and most recently, gamers.

The U.S. market alone could be potentially worth $5 billion, which is just a tiny fraction of the global opportunity. Currently, American Aires Inc. (CSE:WIFI) (OTC Pink:AAIRF) operates an online direct-to-consumer sales model with fulfillment centers in the USA, Canada, Australia, and the EU and a customer base of 54,000 clients spread out across 65 countries.

However, the company believes that it has the opportunity to further expand its reach now that its products have been especially popular among high-performing athletes and celebrities who value health and wellness.

That explains why earlier this month Aires announced the launch of its new campaign, #airesathletes, to broaden its impact within the elite performance sphere, with UFC star Maycee Barber as the first athlete partner. Maycee “The Future” Barber is a formidable presence in the women’s flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Last year, the UFC and WWE merged to form TKO Group (NYSE:TKO), and Aires’ initiative aims to connect with professional athletes who have turned to the company for the significant benefits its technology offers, particularly in terms of physiological optimization through EMF modulation as well as the proven protection from external EMF sources.

And just earlier this week, American Aires Inc. (CSE:WIFI) (OTC Pink:AAIRF) announced that it had signed another strategic partnership with William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME), a titan in entertainment, sports, and fashion.

WME is a leader in the global entertainment arena, bringing to the table a vast network of world-class artists, athletes, and content creators and a proven track record in talent management and strategic marketing. That means WME is perfectly positioned to elevate Aires’ footprint, increasing brand reach and engagement and underscoring the extensive benefits of Aires’ solutions for wellness and performance optimization.

WME is part of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR), a global sports and entertainment behemoth that has a 51% stake in TKO. This collaboration will harness the growing interest from elite athletes and performers in Aires’ innovative solutions and capitalize on the momentum Aires has built among top-tier athletes, expanding on the recently launched #airesathlete campaign.

Additionally, this partnership between American Aires and WME underscores a transformative vision: Aires Technology, already trusted by elite athletes and performers for its unmatched performance and recovery benefits, is poised to become a global standard for EMF protection and physiological optimization.

CapitalGainsReport (CGR) is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. CapitalGainsReport (CGR) is owned by RazorPitch Inc. and has been retained by a third party to assist in the production and distribution of content related to American Aires Inc. . ‘CGR’ is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this article constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by CapitalGainsReport/RazorPitch or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments. All content in this article is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in this article constitutes professional and/or financial advice, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. CGR/RazorPitch is not a fiduciary by virtue of any persons use of or access to this content.

Contact Details

CapitalGainsReport

Mark McKelvie

+1 585-301-7700

[email protected]

Company Website

http://CapitalGainsReport.com