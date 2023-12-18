American Rare Earths Limited CEO Donald Swartz joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company conducted drilling at Overton Mountain within the broader Halleck Creek Rare Earths project area, and the results are noteworthy. American Rare Earths completed a drilling program consisting of 15 reverse circulation holes, with depths reaching up to 102 meters, totaling 1,530 meters of drilling.

The company reported a notable 26% increase in the average total rare earth oxide (TREO) grade for the entire exploration program. The highest-grade assay reached 11,040 ppm TREO. Among the 15 RC holes, nine holes showed an average TREO value exceeding 4,000 ppm, using a cutoff value of 1,500 ppm.

The addition of these final RC assays is expected to make a substantial contribution to upgrading the company’s current JORC resource estimate. This upgrade is anticipated to be released in Q1 2024.

