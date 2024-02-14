Reading Time: < 1 minute

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) CEO Chris Burns joins Proactive’s Jonathan Jackson to discuss the company’s busy quarter and what investors can expect over the coming months. Burns talks us through the completion of the Phase1B stage of the ACCENT clinical trial in advanced pancreatic cancer patients and the promising early signs of drug efficacy that have resulted. The company has now started its Phase2a trial, dosing patients in January. Further to this, there’s also been good news from Korea. Korean drug regulators have approved the company’s application to conduct the ACCENT trial in that country and Korean sites are ready to recruit patients. Finally, Burns discusses an Investigational New Drug application (INDA) submitted to the FDA and what that means for the company moving forward.

Burns said: “Clearance of the IND by the US FDA is a significant step forward for the company. We will now start planning the combination trial of narmafotinib with FOLFIRINOX in the US, which expands the clinical opportunities for our best-in-class FAK inhibitor.

“FOLFIRINOX is the preferred treatment for pancreatic patients in the USA and most of Europe, and therefore this combination trial is highly relevant as we position narmafotinib as the preferred drug to enhance the effectiveness of existing chemotherapy combinations in pancreatic cancer.”

